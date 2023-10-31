'Extreme and Outrageous:' Rudy Giuliani Slammed in Federal Court by Supermarket Worker Accused of Assaulting Him

Rudy Giuliani shamelessly knew the supermarket worker that “tapped” him on the back was being arrested on TRUMPED up charges, shocking court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed.

The bombshell allegations were made by the attorneys for Daniel Gill, the Staten Island, New York, man who sued the former mayor and the city in Manhattan federal court after he was booked on felony assault charges simply because he touched Giuliani’s back and said: “What’s up scumbag?”

Giuliani, who is trying to fend off a series of big-buck lawsuits and criminal charges related to Donald Trump’s election fraud claim, sought to have the $2 million defamation case tossed because he was only expressing his opinion when he accused Gill of walloping him in the back.