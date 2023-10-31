'Extreme and Outrageous:' Rudy Giuliani Slammed in Federal Court by Supermarket Worker Accused of Assaulting Him
Rudy Giuliani shamelessly knew the supermarket worker that “tapped” him on the back was being arrested on TRUMPED up charges, shocking court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed.
The bombshell allegations were made by the attorneys for Daniel Gill, the Staten Island, New York, man who sued the former mayor and the city in Manhattan federal court after he was booked on felony assault charges simply because he touched Giuliani’s back and said: “What’s up scumbag?”
Giuliani, who is trying to fend off a series of big-buck lawsuits and criminal charges related to Donald Trump’s election fraud claim, sought to have the $2 million defamation case tossed because he was only expressing his opinion when he accused Gill of walloping him in the back.
Giuliani also claimed he didn’t conspire with the police department to railroad Gill after the June 2022 encounter at ShopRite, where the disgraced politician was campaigning inside with his son, Andrew, who was running for governor.
But Gill’s renowned lawyers, Ronald L. Kuby and Rhidaya Trivedi, slammed America’s Mayor in a searing brief opposing his motion to dismiss the case – explaining Gill went through hell after he was handcuffed and publicly pilloried in the media.
“Mr. Giuliani had knowledge of the falsity or probable falsity of the underlying facts, and because the statements exposed Mr. Gill to the odious, shameful accusation that he is predatory to elders,” the brief opposed to the motion to dismiss stated.
“Every statement made by defendant referenced an actual incident between Mr. Gill and Mr. Giuliani — a set of facts, in other words — and used those alleged facts to accuse Mr. Gill of odious behavior; of being dangerous to the elderly. These were not epithets, but accusations, rooted in facts, facts that Mr. Gill denies, and can disprove.”
What’s more, Giuliani amped up the rhetoric by going on national television to allegedly defame Gill and claim he felt “tremendous pain in my back” and was almost knocked over by the blow.
“Mr. Giuliani accused Mr. Gill of hunting the elderly — a behavior that no member of the public would hesitate to call evil, shameful, and contemptuous,” the court documents stated. “That constitutes the extreme and outrageous conduct that caused Mr. Gill’s emotional distress.”
Gill, 40, was charged with felony assault because Giuliani uttered “the magic words” — he felt pain, the court document stated.
In September 2022, the case against Gill was adjourned in contemplation of dismissal after six months after prosecutors examined the evidence, according to the Staten Island Advance.
Even current Mayor Eric Adams questioned the arrest, saying, “Someone needs to remind former Mayor Giuliani that falsely reporting a crime is a crime.”
In his motion to dismiss, Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor who is defending himself, denied the defamation claims and allegations he conspired with police to punish Gill.
“Mr. Giuliani’s statements were unactionable opinions reflecting the situation and the reasonable listener would know them as such,” the court documents stated. “Mr. Giuliani denies that he conspired with the NYPD or that he made any defamatory statements.”
Meanwhile, the city claimed the arrest was justified because video surveillance footage caught the moment Gill touched Giuliani who proceeded to file a complaint.
“Here, there was probable cause to believe that plaintiff intended to harass, annoy or alarm Giuliani based on plaintiff’s statement to Giuliani, combined with the circumstances of making physical contact with Giuliani when his back was turned, and the fact of the physical contact itself,” court documents stated.