Rudy Giuliani Sued by Former Lawyers for $1.4 Million in Unpaid Legal Fees After Georgia Indictment
Rudy Giuliani's ex-lawyers filed a lawsuit this week seeking nearly $1.4 million in unpaid legal bills from the former New York City mayor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The lawsuit, which was filed on Monday in Manhattan state court, claimed that Giuliani owes the law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron approximately $1.4 million under a retainer agreement.
Giuliani allegedly agreed to pay more than $1.5 million to the firm but has only paid $214,000 to date.
The complaint also stated that Giuliani made a token payment of $10,000 earlier this month, leaving a remaining balance of $1,360,196 still owed to the firm.
Robert Costello, a partner at the Davidoff firm and a longtime friend and lawyer to Giuliani, is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit, according to Business Insider.
Costello represented Giuliani from 2019 until this past summer and advised Giuliani on a range of legal matters – including federal investigations into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, and numerous civil lawsuits.
Giuliani and Costello were both prosecutors in the Southern District of New York in the 1970s and reportedly maintained a close relationship ever since.
Meanwhile, Giuliani's financial woes have reportedly mounted in recent months.
The former NYC mayor recently claimed in court that he is tight on cash, and former President Donald Trump allegedly agreed to help Giuliani fundraise money.
Trump held a $100,000-per-person fundraiser for Giuliani at his New Jersey golf club earlier this month – although it is unclear how much money was raised.
- Donald Trump's Relationship with Rudy Giuliani 'Strained' After Losing Over 50 Election Court Cases, Maggie Haberman Claims
- 'Doesn't Have a Fair Bone in Her Body': Rudy Giuliani Slams Judge After Losing Court Battle With Georgia Poll Workers
- Drunken Rudy Giuliani Reeked of Alcohol While Giving Donald Trump Election Advice, Witnesses Reportedly Tell Federal Prosecutors
One of Trump's political action committees also allegedly paid $340,000 to a legal records firm that Giuliani owed money to, according to records obtained by Business Insider.
Giuliani's financial troubles also resulted in repercussions on the former mayor’s already-jeopardized legal career.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In July, a panel of the Washington, D.C. Bar recommended that Giuliani's law license be revoked – a move that would potentially and permanently prevent the embattled lawyer from practicing law ever again.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this latest $1.4 million lawsuit filed this week only adds to Giuliani's already mounting legal problems.
Giuliani, alongside Trump and 17 additional co-defendants, was indicted in August and currently faces criminal charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
Giuliani was charged with 13 counts on August 14 – including violation of the Georgia RICO Act, false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.
He ultimately surrendered to the Fulton County authorities on August 23 and was forced to post a $150,000 bail for the 13 criminal charges filed against him.
In addition, Giuliani recently decided to put his Upper East Side apartment on the market for a whopping $6.5 million in another apparent effort to raise money amid his worsening legal troubles.