HOT PHOTOS! : Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber and more Celebrate Halloween Weekend in Los Angeles
Justin Bieber attended the Casamigos Halloween Party dressed as a scuba diver with flippers, leading the dancing in front of the DJ booth singing Despacito on Friday October 27th 2023 in Los Angeles.
Glen Powell , Chord Overstreet , Sarah Hyland and Wells Adam joined in the festivities at the Casamigos Halloween party on October 27th 2023 in Los Angeles
- HOT PHOTOS! - Kristin Davis & Cynthia Nixon attend 'Haute Living' Event in LA; Brooks Nader attends 'Ocean Drive' Swimsuit issue Party in Miami
- Here’s Who We Spotted Out And About In The Last 24 Hours
- Parenting Vlogger Ruby Franke's Fall From Grace in 13 Clicks: What Led to Arrest and Child Abuse Charges
Charlotte D’Alessio Dances The Night Away at Freakquencies – Playboy, and The Dare’s Halloween Bash on Friday October 27th held at Teddy's in Hollywood.
Kendra Wilkinson was all smiles at the RS No 9 pop-up and elevated (and now global!) retail concept in honor of the release of The Rolling Stones 31st studio album, Hackney Diamonds, at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA