HOT PHOTOS! : Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber and more Celebrate Halloween Weekend in Los Angeles

radar hot pics november pp
Source: getty
By:

Oct. 29 2023, Published 8:32 p.m. ET

casamigos halloween party justin bieber
Source: getty

Justin Bieber attended the Casamigos Halloween Party dressed as a scuba diver with flippers, leading the dancing in front of the DJ booth singing Despacito on Friday October 27th 2023 in Los Angeles.

casamigos halloween party chord overstreet glen powell sarah hyland
Source: getty

Glen Powell , Chord Overstreet , Sarah Hyland and Wells Adam joined in the festivities at the Casamigos Halloween party on October 27th 2023 in Los Angeles

MORE ON:
PHOTOS
charlotte dalessio halloween playboy
Source: cobrasnake

Charlotte D’Alessio Dances The Night Away at Freakquencies – Playboy, and The Dare’s Halloween Bash on Friday October 27th held at Teddy's in Hollywood.

kendra wilkinson rollingstones
Source: On behalf of Experiential Supply Co

Kendra Wilkinson was all smiles at the RS No 9 pop-up and elevated (and now global!) retail concept in honor of the release of The Rolling Stones 31st studio album, Hackney Diamonds, at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA

