HOT PHOTOS! : Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber and more Celebrate Halloween Weekend in Los Angeles Source: Radar Staff Oct. 29 2023, Published 8:32 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber attended the Casamigos Halloween Party dressed as a scuba diver with flippers, leading the dancing in front of the DJ booth singing Despacito on Friday October 27th 2023 in Los Angeles.

Glen Powell , Chord Overstreet , Sarah Hyland and Wells Adam joined in the festivities at the Casamigos Halloween party on October 27th 2023 in Los Angeles

Charlotte D’Alessio Dances The Night Away at Freakquencies – Playboy, and The Dare’s Halloween Bash on Friday October 27th held at Teddy's in Hollywood.

Kendra Wilkinson was all smiles at the RS No 9 pop-up and elevated (and now global!) retail concept in honor of the release of The Rolling Stones 31st studio album, Hackney Diamonds, at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA