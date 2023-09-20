From Mayor to Moneyless: Rudy Giuliani is 'Going Broke' and 'In a World of Trouble' After Legal Woes and Georgia Indictment, Source Claims
Rudy Giuliani is allegedly “penniless” after facing a number of civil lawsuits plus a criminal indictment in Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after the ex-New York City mayor was sued for $1.4 million by his former lawyer on Tuesday, Giuliani biographer Andrew Kirtzman revealed that the embattled politician is “going broke.”
According to Kirtzman, Giuliani – who was once reportedly worth as much as $100 million – is now “penniless” following ten civil lawsuits, two disbarment hearings, and a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former employee.
“Well, I mean, Giuliani’s going broke,” Kirtzman explained to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday night. “He’s going broke and he’s facing prison.”
“And, you know, his catastrophic fall is just one of the great, kind of, rise and falls of our generation,” the Giuliani biographer continued. “I mean, Giuliani was once worth $100 million.”
Also surprising was Kirtzman’s claim that Giuliani was once “burning through” as much as $250,000 per month for “fun.”
“Giuliani has squandered it,” Kirtzman told Collins. “He’s had several divorces. He lived very high, his ex-wife said that they were burning through $250,000 a month on sheer ‘fun.’ A month!”
“I mean, he lived very well and now he’s penniless and facing prison,” Kirtzman added. “It’s an extraordinary story.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Giuliani was sued for $1.4 million in unpaid legal fees by his longtime friend and former lawyer, Robert Costello, on Tuesday.
Costello represented Giuliani from 2019 until this past summer and advised the ex-mayor on a range of legal matters – including federal investigations into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, and numerous civil lawsuits.
Kirtzman and Collins discussed the newly filed $1.4 million lawsuit against Giuliani earlier in Tuesday night’s episode of The Source, and Kirtzman said it was “striking” just “how much trouble Giuliani has gotten himself into over four years.”
“I mean, one of the striking things about the lawsuit I read today was just how much trouble Giuliani has gotten himself into over four years,” the biographer told Collins. “Costello has represented him through four investigations – three of them criminal – 10 civil suits, two disbarment hearings.”
“And I don’t even know if that includes the sexual harassment suit by a former employee,” he noted.
Both Kirtzman and Collins also indicated that Giuliani’s legal troubles over the course of the past four years were almost all a result of the ex-mayor’s “dealings” with former President Donald Trump.
“It’s all in service of Donald Trump,” Kirtzman argued. “And I think if, you know, one day Giuliani ends up sitting in a jail cell, he’s really gonna have to think through whether it was all worth it.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Giuliani, Trump, and 17 additional co-defendants were indicted in Georgia last month in connection to their alleged efforts to subvert the state’s results of the 2020 presidential election.