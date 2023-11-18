Donald Trump's Former Attorney Jenna Ellis Slams Ex-President and MAGA Movement
Donald Trump's former attorney Jenna Ellis criticized her former boss and the MAGA movement in a series of social media posts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ellis accepted a plea deal in exchange for testimony against Trump after she was named a co-defendant in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' election interference indictment.
Ellis fired back at Laura Loomer, a far-right conspiracy theorist who had taken a recent meeting with the ex-president — and has been praised by his embattled son Donald Trump Jr., who considered Loomer a prime choice for his father's next White House Press Secretary.
The former MAGA attorney didn't hold back and even included Don Jr. in her scathing post directed at the far-right conspiracy theorist.
"Don Jr’s pick for press secretary is claiming I am a ‘disloyal harlot’ and ‘going to hell," Ellis' post began.
"No mention though of Jr’s divorce, his girlfriend’s divorce from Gavin Newsom, or The Best Christian Ever screwing a porn star while his third wife was pregnant," the attorney continued, taking at shot at Trump's alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels while his current wife Melania was pregnant with their son Baron.
"Apparently true Christianity is not based on belief in Christ as Lord, but rather belief in Donald Trump as Savior, King, and next President! Repent and trust the 27-D chess, guys… personnel picks WILL be better this time!"
The attorney further defended her post when a critic replied, "You turned quick," to which she shot back, "What is not true in my post? Go ahead, I’ll wait."
Ellis' hits against Loomer, Trump, and the MAGA crowd didn't stop there, either. When asked by one X user why "engage" with a "nutcase" like Loomer, Ellis argued that too much was at stake in the 2024 election.
"Because she’s being platformed as a serious contender for a role in the WH. Which is absurdly insane. I don’t care about her. I care that voters understand what is at stake," Ellis said.
Later, Ellis was asked why she didn't choose "Christian values" in the previous elections that she supported Trump.
"I have never once made any excuses for or condoned any of this personal behavior. I supported Trump in 2016 and 2020 because he was the best candidate for president. He isn’t the best candidate for 2024," Ellis replied.
Ellis was further criticized for cutting ties with the ex-president by MAGA loyalists, who she branded "insane morons" for calling her a "communist."