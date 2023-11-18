Donald Trump's Former Attorney Jenna Ellis Slams Ex-President and MAGA Movement

Ellis fired back at Laura Loomer, a far-right conspiracy theorist who had taken a recent meeting with the ex-president — and has been praised by his embattled son Donald Trump Jr., who considered Loomer a prime choice for his father's next White House Press Secretary.

The former MAGA attorney didn't hold back and even included Don Jr. in her scathing post directed at the far-right conspiracy theorist.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.