Lukas Gage Didn't Cheat on Estranged Husband Chris Appleton Before Shock Divorce Filing: Source
Chris Appleton's shock divorce filing after only six months of marriage to actor Lukas Gage was allegedly the aftermath of infidelity; however, RadarOnline.com has learned that's not true.
While the White Lotus star was accused of being unfaithful, a source told us the rumors are baseless, and Gage never stepped out on his partner.
"Lukas cheated on Chris and Chris found out over the weekend," an insider told Us Weekly.
"That's the reason [Chris] filed," said the source. "They were never in an open relationship."
As we previously reported, Kim Kardashian's longtime friend and hair guru cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, listing their date of separation as November 10 in docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, one day after Appleton and Gage's nuptials aired on an episode of The Kardashians.
"Pursuant to the parties' Postnuptial Agreement executed May 3, 2023, the parties waived spousal support," the filing stated.
Kardashian notably advised the celebrity hairstylist to get a prenup on her family's Hulu reality show. "Can I just give you one tip from a lawyer? Prenup," she told Gage on FaceTime while Appleton styled her mane. "Just super general, I think I can maybe even write it for you guys."
- Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Chris Appleton Files for Divorce From 'White Lotus' Star Lukas Gage, Reveals Ironclad Prenup
- Justin Hartley's Family 'Blindsided' By Sudden Divorce From Wife Chrishell Stause
- Kate Bosworth’s Estranged Husband Demands Prenup Be Enforced In Divorce As Actress Moves On To Justin Long
The pair tied the knot in April during a romantic ceremony in Las Vegas, weeks after Appleton confirmed their budding romance. Gage and Appleton were serenaded by country star Shania Twain with her megahit You're Still the One for the special occasion.
"Listen, I'm very happy [and] very much in love," Appleton candidly gushed while stopping by The Drew Barrymore Show back in March. "I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special."
Gage echoed those sentiments in a separate interview. "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love," the actor told Today. "He's a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
In the wake of Appleton's filing, Gage stepped out solo and sans-wedding ring while making a red carpet appearance at the premiere of FX's Fargo Season 5 at Nya Studios in Los Angeles.