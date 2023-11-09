Shania Twain's Crew Members Hospitalized After Rollover Bus Crash During 'Queen of Me' Tour
A crew bus and a truck from Shania Twain's tour were involved in a rollover bus crash in Canada, RadarOnline.com has learned, following which several crew members are being hospitalized.
"One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain — Queen Of Me tour were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon," Twain's management company, Maverick Management, shared in a statement. "Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather. Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals."
Dwayne Stone, the fire chief for the Town of Grenfell, said first responders were called to the scene just after 7 AM on Wednesday. Twain was not on the bus at the time of the accident.
He revealed firefighters had to break windows and use the bus' emergency hatch to free the 13 people trapped inside.
"All the escape hatches, the front top window and the back top window were out," Stone told Canadian outlet Global News. "Slowly we got them out. We had people up on the roof, inside, people in the back, people in the front just working to get everyone out in a safe manner."
Images from the crash showed the bus on its side with visible damage and items scattered on the ground.
"Most of the passengers from what I understand [have] minor injuries — broken bones, cuts, bruises — but I didn't hear of any life-threatening injuries," he shared.
The tour bus was carrying some of Twain's production crew en route to Saskatoon for the country performer's SaskTel Centre concert Thursday night.
"The Street USA bus experienced black ice on the roadway causing an accident," Joerg Philipp, the owner of Beat the Street USA said in a Facebook post.
A Twain rep expressed gratitude for the immediate assistance after the crash.
"We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support," they added. "We ask for patience as we look after our touring family.”
Twain has not yet addressed the accident. Looking ahead, the Canadian leg of her tour is set to wrap in Vancouver on November 14. It's unknown if that show is still on.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Afterwards, she will be gearing up for her Las Vegas residency in 2024 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.