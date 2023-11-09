Shania Twain's Crew Members Hospitalized After Rollover Bus Crash During 'Queen of Me' Tour

Dwayne Stone, the fire chief for the Town of Grenfell, said first responders were called to the scene just after 7 AM on Wednesday. Twain was not on the bus at the time of the accident.

He revealed firefighters had to break windows and use the bus' emergency hatch to free the 13 people trapped inside.

"All the escape hatches, the front top window and the back top window were out," Stone told Canadian outlet Global News. "Slowly we got them out. We had people up on the roof, inside, people in the back, people in the front just working to get everyone out in a safe manner."