Celine Dion Leaning on BFF Shania Twain as She Struggles With Stiff-person Syndrome Diagnosis

May 30 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Celine Dion has been leaning hard on close friend Shania Twain as she works overtime to attempt a “miracle comeback” despite her ongoing health struggles, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed, “Celine and Shania have been close for years. They have quietly supported each other and been confidantes for decades.”

Following the 2016 death of Celine’s beloved husband and manager, René Angelil, Shania helped her navigate aspects of her career she never had to handle before, revealed an insider.

“These were things that Shania went through as well after her divorce,” the source added. Wed to Frederic Thiebaud since 2011, she split from producer Mutt Lange in 2010.

Celine’s recent health issues, including a 2022 diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, have only brought them closer. “Shania wants Celine to know she is not alone,” said the insider. “Because it’s a lonely struggle to go through, especially when you are trying to keep the fight private.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, Celine announced she canceled the remaining dates for her Courage World Tour. The singer was set to perform in 2023 and 2024 but said she needed to focus on her health.

She told fans, "I want you all to know, I'm not giving up … and I can't wait to see you again!"

Celine is working to over the side effects of her stiff-person syndrome — an extremely rare neurological disorder causing uncontrollable spasms and muscle rigidity.

A source said the performer has told close friends that she is dedicated to overcoming her health issues and taking inspiration from her fond memories of her late husband René.

“Celine plans to write a comeback story for the ages and make René proud from above,” said a friend. “She isn’t going to retire without a fight.”

“She’s refusing to accept defeat,” said another source, who said the singer has been powering through physiotherapy, eating right, meditating, and doing yoga in hopes of returning to the stage next year

