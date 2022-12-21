‘She’s Refusing To Accept Defeat': Celine Dion’s Inner Circle Worried About Singer After Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis: Sources

“She’s refusing to accept defeat,” said an insider, noting that the mom of three is powering through physiotherapy, eating right, meditating, and doing yoga in hopes of returning to the stage in 2024. “What she needs is to embrace the treatment,” added the source. “And a LOT of R&R.”

While Celine is surrounded by the best medical experts, friends also fear that the five-time Grammy winner may not have the emotional support she needs — especially after the death of her husband of 22 years, manager and soulmate, René Angélil, 2016, “There’s been a huge chasm since René died,” said the insider. “Celine has had to fend for herself, and it hasn’t been easy.”