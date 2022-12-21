‘She’s Refusing To Accept Defeat': Celine Dion’s Inner Circle Worried About Singer After Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis: Sources
The diagnosis was a shock. In an emotional Dec. 8 video, Celine Dion revealed she is battling a neurological disorder, stiff person syndrome, and would be postponing or canceling her shows.
The condition causes spasms and stiffness that would make it impossible for the 54-year-old to perform.
“All I know is singing,” the Canadian songbird lamented. “It’s what I’ve done my whole life, and it’s what I love to do the most.”
That’s just what’s worrying those around the Power of Love single. Sources said that friends worry that Celine, who has amassed a reported $800 million fortune through relentless touring and Las Vegas residences, will try to push herself to get back to the fans she loves before she’s ready.
“She’s refusing to accept defeat,” said an insider, noting that the mom of three is powering through physiotherapy, eating right, meditating, and doing yoga in hopes of returning to the stage in 2024. “What she needs is to embrace the treatment,” added the source. “And a LOT of R&R.”
While Celine is surrounded by the best medical experts, friends also fear that the five-time Grammy winner may not have the emotional support she needs — especially after the death of her husband of 22 years, manager and soulmate, René Angélil, 2016, “There’s been a huge chasm since René died,” said the insider. “Celine has had to fend for herself, and it hasn’t been easy.”
- 'Nothing Can Keep Her Down': Celine Dion Determined To Beat Stiff Person Syndrome, Hopes To Take The Stage Again
- 'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Down To '96 Pounds' Before Health Reveal, Weight Loss Concerned Friends & Family
- Suffering In Silence: Celine Dion Diagnosed With Stiff Person Syndrome, Spasms Affecting Vocal Cords & Ability To Walk
Still, the former teen star is “putting on a brave face,” said the source. “She’s going to fight this with everything she’s got.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources close to the singer said she has been working hard to deal with the health struggles.
"Her boys are her rock. They adore their mom and do whatever they can to make her feel comfortable. They see that she's in pain sometimes, but she doesn't like for them to see her like that. She rarely complains in front of them,” the source said.
"She just wants to sing live in front of an audience again," the insider added. "She's determined to perform on stage. It's sad that her illness is preventing her from doing the thing she loves most. Knowing Celine, she will perform again very soon.