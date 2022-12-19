'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Down To '96 Pounds' Before Health Reveal, Weight Loss Concerned Friends & Family

As for how the symptoms impacted her, Dion said, "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Insiders noted how Dion was prepping hard for her performances all over the world before her diagnosis, working with a trainer and doing endless hours of rehearsals that were taxing on her.

"Her friends are urging her to slow down," said the source close to the It's All Coming Back to Me Now songstress. "A lot of people are really worried about her."