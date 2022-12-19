'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Down To '96 Pounds' Before Health Reveal, Weight Loss Concerned Friends & Family
Celine Dion dropped down to "96 pounds" before she went public with her health diagnosis, well-placed insiders claim about her drastic weight loss.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the powerhouse singer, 54, had friends and family concerned due to her hard work ethic and commitment to her fans no matter what Dion was going through privately.
"She never did know when to stop," an insider claimed.
Dion recently announced that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February 2023 after doctors informed the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker that she had a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome.
"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," she shared.
As for how the symptoms impacted her, Dion said, "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."
Insiders noted how Dion was prepping hard for her performances all over the world before her diagnosis, working with a trainer and doing endless hours of rehearsals that were taxing on her.
"Her friends are urging her to slow down," said the source close to the It's All Coming Back to Me Now songstress. "A lot of people are really worried about her."
Sources more recently said that Dion had become "overwhelmed" with her health issues, claiming loved ones were urging her to take a year off, eat foods that will keep her fueled, and to de-stress.
Not only is she one of the most famous performers in the world, but the Power of Love icon is also a proud mom to her three sons — René-Charles, 21, and 12-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy — shared with her late husband René Angélil.
While sharing the news of her diagnosis, Dion went on to inform her adoring fans that she has "a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better" and "my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope."
RadarOnline.com has learned that Dion's Spring 2023 shows have been rescheduled to 2024.