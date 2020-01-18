Scary Skinny Celine Dion Emotionally Shares Death Tribute To Her Mother At Concert Singer looks more fragile than ever after just marking husband's death anniversary.

During Celine Dion’s concert on Friday night, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer gave an emotional tribute after her mother’s death. The star looked frail as she mourned the loss of her mother, Thérèse Dion, who died Thursday at the age of 92.

Dion, 51, shared memories of her mom with fans at her Miami, Florida performance. As WTHR reported, she told the crowd that her mom was “ill for quite a while.” Dion also said, “Two days ago, we got a call from the nurses who were taking care of her so well, saying that her time was coming soon. Very soon. So last night, I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal and I spent the evening at her bedside.”

The star noted that they all sang songs, hugged each other and said their goodbyes. “We are pretty sure that mom waited for us to be all together before departing,” Dion said at her concert. “And I know for sure that she wanted me to be the best of myself tonight. And I also know that she wanted all of you to have the time of your life.”

Dion’s sadness came just days after she’d posted an Instagram tribute to her late husband Rene Angelil on the fourth anniversary of his tragic death on Jan. 14. Dion was devastated when Angelil, who discovered her and nurtured her incredible career, died of throat cancer at age 73 in 2016.

Now, the two people who helped launch her incredible career are gone. Angelil, a former singer-turned-manager, received an audiotape of Dion singing at age 12 from her mother. “At that time I had been in the business for 20 years,” Angelil told the AP in 1991. “In those 20 years, I had never heard or had a feeling come out of someone like this little girl I had in front of me. I had shivers all over, you know.”

Angelil made Dion a star and married her despite their big age difference. Dion’s mother died exactly four years after the singer lost her brother Daniel to cancer. Tributes to her mother, affectionately known as Mama Dion, have poured in from across the globe.

A specific cause of death isn’t known, but Thérèse’s daughter, Celine’s older sister Claudette, reportedly revealed in 2019 that she had faced serious health issues, including vision and hearing impairment and memory loss.

“Maman, we love you so much,” Dion wrote in French and English on her Instagram, saying she would dedicate her concert to Therese. Dion looked understandably fragile and forlorn onstage, but the show went on for the brave songbird.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more.