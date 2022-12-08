Suffering In Silence: Celine Dion Diagnosed With Stiff Person Syndrome, Spasms Affecting Vocal Cords & Ability To Walk

Holding back tears, Dion addressed her 5.2 million Instagram followers.

"As you know I've always been an open book, and I wasn't ready to say anything before, but I'm ready now," the Grammy winner began her heartbreaking post.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she said before revealing how rare the disorder is.

"Recently I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological syndrome, called stiff person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," Dion bravely continued.