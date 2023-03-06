Your tip
Celine Dion Plotting ‘Miracle Comeback’ In 2024 After Canceling Shows Following Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis 

Mar. 6 2023

Determined Celine Dion won’t let an incurable disease hold her back as sources reveal the singer is plotting a miracle comeback to honor her late husband and manager, René Angeli, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Celine was a poor girl from a poor family in Quebec when René took her under his wing and vowed he’d make her a superstar,” a friend spilled.

“She knows if René was still here, he would be pushing her not to give up, to fight this head-on and reclaim her career,” said the insider.

The ailing Power of Love singer, 54, was forced to cancel her Las Vegas residency and massive 2023 world tour after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome — an extremely rare neurological disorder causing uncontrollable spasms and muscle rigidity.

Dion told fans she had “a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better" and "my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope."

Another source said the performer is dedicated to overcoming the condition and taking inspiration from her fond memories of René, who died of throat cancer in 2016.

The pal dished that Dion spends several hours a day with a physical therapist to build up her strength and hold her worst symptoms at bay.

“Celine plans to write a comeback story for the ages and make René proud from above,” said a friend. “She isn’t going to retire without a fight.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources close to Dion are concerned that she may be going too hard with work.

“She’s refusing to accept defeat,” said a source, who noted Dion is powering through physiotherapy, eating right, meditating, and doing yoga in hopes of returning to the stage in 2024. “What she needs is to embrace the treatment,” added the source. “And a LOT of R&R.”

The source added that Dion has been “putting on a brave face.”

She’s going to fight this with everything she’s got,” the insider added. "She just wants to sing live in front of an audience again. She's determined to perform on stage. It's sad that her illness is preventing her from doing the thing she loves most. Knowing Celine, she will perform again very soon.”

