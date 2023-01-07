Celine Dion Fans Protest Outside 'Rolling Stone' Offices After She's SNUBBED On 200 Greatest Singers Of All Time List

Celine Dion fans protested outside of the Rolling Stone offices after the powerhouse performer was snubbed on the publication's list of the 200 greatest singers of all time, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

A group of her committed supporters spent their Friday afternoon holding up signs outside of the New York City building defending Dion's right to be included.

"Celine is not by herself anymooore," one fan's sign read, paying homage to her 1996 smash hit All by Myself. "How could you forget Celine?" a second sign read, while a third stated, "Justice for Celine!"