Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Celine Dion

Celine Dion Fans Protest Outside 'Rolling Stone' Offices After She's SNUBBED On 200 Greatest Singers Of All Time List

celine dion fans protest outside rolling stone snubbed best singers list pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 6 2023, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Celine Dion fans protested outside of the Rolling Stone offices after the powerhouse performer was snubbed on the publication's list of the 200 greatest singers of all time, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

A group of her committed supporters spent their Friday afternoon holding up signs outside of the New York City building defending Dion's right to be included.

"Celine is not by herself anymooore," one fan's sign read, paying homage to her 1996 smash hit All by Myself. "How could you forget Celine?" a second sign read, while a third stated, "Justice for Celine!"

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion fans protest outside rolling stone snubbed best singers list
Source: MEGA

"Rolling Stone you've hit an iceberg," a fourth sign read, referring to her iconic correlation with the 1997 blockbuster Titanic. Dion's single My Heart Will Go On for the movie topped the charts and has continued to be a staple in the music world.

Dion not being featured on the top 200 was deemed a "crime against humanity" by her die-hards, so it may come as no surprise that some of her fans traveled more than six hours from Montreal to the Big Apple to make a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

And that wasn't the only snub and ranking on the list that sparked an outcry, with some shocked that Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson, and John Legend didn't make the cut.

"They got THE @MichaelJackson way down at EIGHTY-SIX?! and no @CelineDion at ALL?!" actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted amid the backlash. "Shoot, the way MJ sang #WithAChildsHeart when he was a CHILD makes him top three at the least and if Celine Dion isn't in the Top Ten at the LEAST what are we really doing?! Damn @RollingStone."

Dion's fans let their opinions be known while blasting That's the Way It Is on a portable speaker.

celine dion fans protest outside rolling stone snubbed best singers list
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

The Grammy-winning performer is likely feeling the power of love after bravely opening up about her personal health battle.

Last month, Dion revealed she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disease, and would be postponing upcoming concert dates so she could focus on her well-being.

celine dion fans protest outside rolling stone snubbed best singers list
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that although Dion is facing some setbacks, the singer is hopeful to return to the stage.

"She just wants to sing live in front of an audience again," according to an insider. "It's sad that her illness is preventing her from doing the thing she loves most. Knowing Celine, she will perform again very soon." The source added, "Nothing can keep her down."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.