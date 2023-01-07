'He's Self-Conscious As Hell': Ben Affleck Planning Touch-Up In Fear Of Looking Older Than Wife Jennifer Lopez: Sources

The 50-year-old Justice League star is three years younger than his wife, but he's "convinced" the brow crease makes him look years older, so pals say he's doing something about it.

"It's been bothering him for a long time," confided a source. "It's the most bizarre thing, not even Botox has been able to erase it.

"Makeup can only do so much, and he's self-conscious as hell. It's getting worse too, in his estimation, so he's booked an appointment with a surgeon to fix it."