'He's Self-Conscious As Hell': Ben Affleck Planning Touch-Up In Fear Of Looking Older Than Wife Jennifer Lopez: Sources
Aging Ben Affleck is planning a tune-up now that he's married to Jennifer Lopez, RadarOnline.com has learned. He's preparing to get rid of the unsightly wrinkle between his eyebrows, tipsters tattled.
The 50-year-old Justice League star is three years younger than his wife, but he's "convinced" the brow crease makes him look years older, so pals say he's doing something about it.
"It's been bothering him for a long time," confided a source. "It's the most bizarre thing, not even Botox has been able to erase it.
"Makeup can only do so much, and he's self-conscious as hell. It's getting worse too, in his estimation, so he's booked an appointment with a surgeon to fix it."
A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon — who has not treated Ben — says brow creases are a "common" issue that can usually be "improved" with Botox AND filler.
"Ben will be glad when it's gone because he thinks it makes him look like Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter movies," joked the insider.
The source made it seem like the tune-up was Affleck's idea — unlike quitting smoking, his reinvented wardrobe, or his failed friendship with Tom Brady. As RadarOnline.com reported, J Lo has been working overtime to change her husband's bad habits.
Pals alleged Bennifer has been fighting since tying the knot in July, with Ben's smoking being a major issue.
The Argo actor allegedly promised his new wife he'd quit smoking, but he's yet to kick the habit despite J Lo's pleas. She not only wanted to make him quit smoking — insiders claimed she also was set on upgrading his wardrobe and putting a kibosh on his budding bromance with Brady.
Apparently, Affleck's not the only one with insecurities after saying "I do."
"Jennifer's insecurity is off the charts right now," an insider dished last month. "She's never been needier, and if Ben thinks he's going to have her approval to party with Tom, he can forget it!"
Sources claimed the Jenny From The Block singer had the Batman stud under her thumb since they reconnected in July 2021 after breaking off their engagement 17 years earlier.