Shania Twain Fears Crippling Effects of Lyme Disease Are Coming Back After Painful Onstage Fall, Source Claims

Superstar Shania Twain recently took a spill in Chicago during her 76-date concert tour, sparking fears the songbird is still suffering from the crippling effects of Lyme disease, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Man! I Feel Like a Woman! singer, 57, bounced back to finish the show — but sources snitched the fall was a painful reminder her two-decade battle with the tick-borne illness may never be over!