Shania Twain Fears Crippling Effects of Lyme Disease Are Coming Back After Painful Onstage Fall, Source Claims
Superstar Shania Twain recently took a spill in Chicago during her 76-date concert tour, sparking fears the songbird is still suffering from the crippling effects of Lyme disease, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Man! I Feel Like a Woman! singer, 57, bounced back to finish the show — but sources snitched the fall was a painful reminder her two-decade battle with the tick-borne illness may never be over!
After being bitten by a bug during a horseback ride in 2003, the country pop performer contacted the ailment, which damaged nerves in her vocal cords, caused mini blackouts and left her unsteady on her feet.
Before Twain received her initial diagnosis, she said, "I was losing my balance. I was afraid I was going to fall off the stage."
As the hitmaker grappled with poor health, she went on hiatus, endured throat surgery — and had to learn how to sing all over again.
"It is scary for her to think these horrible symptoms she's suffered are coming back now," shared the pal.
Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who hasn't treated Twain, cautions Lyme is a "very strange disease" and doesn't necessarily go away. Mirkin told RadarOnline.com, "The bacteria can invade any tissue in the body — from the muscles to the brain to the vocal cords. Antibiotics can control it for a while, and people generally get better — but the treatment for it is not black and white."
RadarOnline.com reached out to Twain's team for comment.
Twain opened up about her 20-year battle with the disease in the Netflix documentary, Not Just a Girl.
“The tick was infected with Lyme disease, and I did get Lyme disease,” the Any Man of Mine singer said. “My symptoms were quite scary because before I was diagnosed, I was on stage very dizzy. I was losing my balance, I was afraid I was gonna fall off the stage…I was having these very, very, very millisecond blackouts, but regularly, every minute or every 30 seconds.”
Twain also expressed her fear that the disease would ruin her career.
“My voice was never the same again,” she shared. “I thought I’d lose my voice forever. I thought that was it, [and] I would never, ever sing again.”
She had to undergo open-throat surgery, which she called “very intense." Twain ultimately returned to the stage in 2017. She wrapped up her Las Vegas residency in September 2022 and kicked off her tour in April.