Julie Chrisley's Unique Thanksgiving: Celebrating With a Traditional Feast for First Turkey Day in Prison

Julie Chrisley will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal despite being incarcerated. RadarOnline.com has obtained the Federal Medical Center Lexington 's food menu for November 23, revealing that the mom of three will have plenty of meat to choose from for her first Turkey Day in prison.

She's serving her time at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.

Chrisley, who started serving her sentence at the Kentucky facility in January, will be able to chow down on two types of turkeys (roast or baked), and she'll also get ham, a spokesperson from FMC Lexington told RadarOnline.com.

They also confirmed her meal comes with all the Thanksgiving fixings.