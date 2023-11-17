Julie Chrisley's Unique Thanksgiving: Celebrating With a Traditional Feast for First Turkey Day in Prison
Julie Chrisley will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal despite being incarcerated. RadarOnline.com has obtained the Federal Medical Center Lexington's food menu for November 23, revealing that the mom of three will have plenty of meat to choose from for her first Turkey Day in prison.
Chrisley, who started serving her sentence at the Kentucky facility in January, will be able to chow down on two types of turkeys (roast or baked), and she'll also get ham, a spokesperson from FMC Lexington told RadarOnline.com.
They also confirmed her meal comes with all the Thanksgiving fixings.
Chrisley might be used to cooking her sides inside one of her two Tennessee mega mansions — worth an estimated $8 million — but she'll still have her pick of the yummiest dishes to accompany her holiday feast.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Chrisley and her prison pals will be served baked candied yams, macaroni & cheese, and green beans.
Despite being locked up, the reality star-turned-inmate will get the standard cornbread, dinner rolls, gravy, and cranberry sauce to pair with her meal. If Chrisley has decided to live a meat-free lifestyle in prison, she can swap her turkey and ham for a soy chicken patty or veggie stuffed peppers.
And if macaroni & cheese isn't her thing, she can opt for garlic macaroni.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, checked into separate prisons on January 17 after being convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud in June 2022.
Their sentences have since been reduced.
While there's plenty of distance between them — Todd is serving his time at FPC Pensacola in Florida — RadarOnline.com can reveal that the pair's love is stronger than ever despite rumors their marriage is struggling.
"I can assure you that in no way are Todd and Julie moving toward divorce. In fact, I can confirm that Julie is more in love with Todd today than ever," the pair's lawyer, Jay Surgent, told RadarOnline.com exclusively.
Referencing all that Todd and Julie have overcome as a couple, he explained, "Tragedy and pain, suffering and hardship, have a way of binding people together in ways that triumph and victory are unable to achieve. There is something about experiencing painful and difficult times together that just has a way of forging a bond that is unbreakable."