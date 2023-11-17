'IQ of a Turnip': Kathy Griffin and Donald Trump's Niece Mary Bash 'Terrifying' Joe Rogan

Kathy Griffin and Donald Trump’s niece Mary roasted Joe Rogan this week and joked that he has the “IQ of a turnip."

Griffin and Mary Trump’s surprising remarks against Rogan came during a video interview for Mary’s newsletter, The Good in Us.

The pair discussed Rogan’s “massive” audience on his Spotify podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, and noted that Rogan’s influence over his listeners is “terrifying.”

“I have to wonder, because when I first met him back in the day, he was a freaking road comic,” Griffin explained. "He had a good act. He was the best of the best. I don’t think he would even say that. But he wasn’t horrible.”

“And then something happened where he decided to get all like, roided up,” she continued. “And I haven’t seen him in many years, but the last time I saw him, I didn’t even recognize him. And he became a UFC announcer.”