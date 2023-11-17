'IQ of a Turnip': Kathy Griffin and Donald Trump's Niece Mary Bash 'Terrifying' Joe Rogan
Comedian Kathy Griffin and Donald Trump’s niece Mary roasted Joe Rogan and joked that he has the “IQ of a turnip,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Griffin and Mary Trump’s surprising remarks against Rogan came during a video interview for Mary’s newsletter, The Good in Us.
The pair discussed Rogan’s “massive” audience on his Spotify podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, and noted that Rogan’s influence over his listeners is “terrifying.”
Griffin and Trump also mocked Rogan’s fans for “believing Joe Rogan is the news.”
“I have to wonder, because when I first met him back in the day, he was a freaking road comic,” Griffin explained. "He had a good act. He was the best of the best. I don’t think he would even say that. But he wasn’t horrible.”
“And then something happened where he decided to get all like, roided up,” she continued. “And I haven’t seen him in many years, but the last time I saw him, I didn’t even recognize him. And he became a UFC announcer.”
Griffin and the former president’s niece then discussed Rogan’s “$100 million a year contract” and suggested that the Joe Rogan Experience host wants to “cozy up” to embattled conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to extend his influence and audience.
“He has a $100 million a year contract, which has been reported,” Griffin said. “And I think that has to influence why he wants to cozy up to Alex Jones.”
“Of course it does,” Mary trump agreed.
Donald Trump’s niece then condemned the “disinformation” Rogan and Jones have been accused of spreading through their respective outlets before joking that Rogan has “the IQ of a turnip.”
“Disinformation is very powerful and it’s everywhere, especially when you know, we’re all so siloed,” Mary said. “So, you know, there’s no competing narrative, there’s nothing challenging.”
“And also people want to hear what they want, what fits in with their beliefs,” she continued. “The idea that somebody like Joe Rogan, who, you know, has the IQ of a turnip, is so influential is kind of terrifying.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Mary Trump – who hosts the Mary Trump Show podcast – made headlines again last month when she attacked her ex-president uncle over his remarks regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.
She called the embattled ex-president a “f---ing maniac” and suggested that her Uncle Donald provided Hamas with Israel’s national security secrets via Vladimir Putin and Iran.
“This f---ing maniac likely gave Putin (who gave Iran, who gave Hamas) Israel's national security secrets,” Trump’s niece wrote in early October. “Plus, he divulged highly classified information about our nuclear subs to an Australian cardboard guy.”
“Why is he still allowed to roam free?” she added.