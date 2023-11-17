Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, 96, Enters Hospice Care 6 Months After Dementia

On Friday, the couple's foundation, The Carter Center, released a statement on behalf of their grandson, Jason Carter.

"Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home," the statement began. "She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support."

