Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, 96, Enters Hospice Care 6 Months After Dementia
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home in Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rosalynn, 96, the longtime wife of former President Jimmy Carter, 99, was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year.
On Friday, the couple's foundation, The Carter Center, released a statement on behalf of their grandson, Jason Carter.
"Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home," the statement began. "She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support."
Back in February 2023, the Carter Center announced that after a series of hospitalizations, then-98-year-old Jimmy had opted to receive hospice care at the couple's home in Plains, Georgia.
"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the Carter Center posted on X, formerly Twitter.
"He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."
Months after the bittersweet announcement, Rosalynn and Jimmy made a special hometown appearance at the Plains Peanut Festival in September, where they rode around in a black SUV.
"We did think that when he went into hospice it was very close to the end. Now, I'm just going to tell you, he's going to be 99 in October," grandson Jason said in May.
Jason noted his grandfather's positive outlook on his final days with his wife Rosalynn by his side.
"They've been together 70-plus years," Jason said. "Their faith is really grounding in this moment. In that way, it's as good as it can be."
Their grandson revealed over the summer that the couple held meetings with family and that "they're doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home."
True to Jason's prediction, Jimmy celebrated his 99th birthday in October with his beloved wife by his side.
Rosalynn and Jimmy married in 1946. The former president has doted on his wife for decades and has referred to their union as "the best thing I ever had happen in my life was when she said she’d marry me."