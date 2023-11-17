Bill Cosby's Rep Responds After Joan Tarshis' Files Assault Lawsuit Against Comedian: 'When is it Going to Stop?'

Bill Cosby's representative is speaking out after Joan Tarshis filed a lawsuit against the comedian, in which she alleged he sexually assaulted her twice in the '70s. In an exclusive statement, Cosby's rep, Andrew Wyatt, tells RadarOnline.com, "Diddy, L.A. Reid, Steven Tyler, and now they circle back to this. When is it going to stop?"

When asked about Tarshis, Wyatt said, "No comment."

The famous men Wyatt listed have recently been sued for alleged sex crimes.