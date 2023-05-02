Steven Tyler Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Says Accuser Waited Too Long to Come Forward with Allegations

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler responded to the woman who sued him for sexual assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tyler, 75, was sued by Julia Holcomb in December 2022 for sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Holcomb claimed that in the mid-1970s, she was in a sexual relationship with Tyler when she was just 16 years old. She also alleged that when the relationship resulted in a pregnancy a year later, the rocker forced her to get an abortion.