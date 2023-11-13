Bill Cosby in 'Financial Turmoil,' Liquidating Assets and 'Selling Off Artwork' to Fight Civil Lawsuits: Sources

Bill Cosby and his wife, Camille , are in "financial turmoil," with an insider telling RadarOnline.com that their money situation has gotten so dire that they are "liquidating" their assets, "taking out second mortgages," and "selling off their artwork."

A source revealed the couple is in a "bad situation financially" from all of the lawsuits that the 86-year-old Bill Cosby Show actor keeps getting hit with. We're told they are financially strapped, with the source saying Cosby's legal trouble has caused "major issues" for the pair.

"It's never going to end," the insider said to RadarOnline.com on Monday about the ongoing lawsuits brought on by women in several states against the man once dubbed "America's Dad."