Donald Trump's Sister Found Dead in Upper East Side Apartment at 86, No Signs of Trauma

Maryanne was 86. Sources with knowledge on the matter told ABC News that emergency crews responded to a call of a person in cardiac arrest.

There were no signs of trauma or foul play. Barry is the third of Trump's four siblings to have died. Robert died in 2020 at 71, and Fred Jr. died in 1981 at 42.

Barry was a lawyer, having served as a federal prosecutor and federal judge prior to her death.