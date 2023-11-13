Donald Trump's Sister Found Dead in Upper East Side Apartment at 86, No Signs of Trauma
Former president Donald Trump's older sister Maryanne Trump Barry was found dead in her Fifth Avenue apartment early Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
She was discovered in her bedroom around 4 a.m. and pronounced dead by paramedics who rushed to the scene, the New York Police Department confirmed.
Maryanne was 86. Sources with knowledge on the matter told ABC News that emergency crews responded to a call of a person in cardiac arrest.
There were no signs of trauma or foul play. Barry is the third of Trump's four siblings to have died. Robert died in 2020 at 71, and Fred Jr. died in 1981 at 42.
Barry was a lawyer, having served as a federal prosecutor and federal judge prior to her death.
Barry had been a senior judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit until she retired in 2019.
In the early 1990s, she was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by then-President Ronald Reagan and nearly a decade later to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit by then-President Bill Clinton.
Barry retired amid an investigation into judicial misconduct related to alleged fraudulent tax and financial transactions made by her father and siblings. The investigation was closed without a conclusion upon her retirement.
As we previously reported, Trump and Maryanne had their fair share of niceties and disputes over the years.
The GOP frontrunner called his sister a "highly respected judge" while admitting they disagree on public policy issues in 2016.
Years later, Barry's criticisms about her brother were made public in a series of audio recordings secretly recorded by Trump's niece Mary in 2018 and 2019 while she was working on the book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, some of which had Barry saying he was "cruel" and untrustworthy.
"All he wants to do is appeal to his base. He has no principles. None," she said in another snippet.
Trump, in response, shared a statement provided by a White House spokesman. "Every day it's something else, who cares," the then-president said at the time. "I miss my brother [Robert], and I'll continue to work hard for the American people. Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before."
Since then, Trump and Maryanne had been on a road to repairing things, sources told ABC News, and even reunited this summer at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey.