Donald Trump is 'Very, Very Angry' About Mounting Legal Woes and Fears Being Sentenced to Prison: Source
Donald Trump is reportedly “very, very angry” about his mounting legal woes and allegedly fears being sentenced to prison before next year’s presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as the embattled ex-president faces one civil trial in New York and prepares to face four criminal trials in New York, Florida, Washington, D.C., and Georgia next year, a source close to Trump said that he is “very angry” about the indictments against him.
According to New York Times journalist and Trump biographer Maggie Haberman, there is an “enormous amount of energy invested in Trump portraying himself as fine and nothing bothering him.”
But despite that portrayal, Haberman said, Trump remains “very, very angry” and does “not want to be sentenced to prison.”
Haberman also revealed that Trump’s 2024 campaign team is confident that the embattled ex-president can win next year’s race for the White House and they are currently “focused” on the Republican primary.
Trump currently leads his Republican challengers by a whopping 30 points in the GOP primary ahead of the Iowa Caucuses on January 15.
“[His staff] acknowledges that they have to get through Iowa, which has never been a great state for Trump,” Haberman told CNN’s Anderson Cooper this weekend. “If the former president can eke out a win in Iowa, the seeming inevitability of his candidacy will become less disputable.”
According to Haberman, Trump plans to win the GOP primary and 2024 general election “in part as a means of dealing with” the four criminal indictments against him.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the embattled ex-president remains on trial for fraud in Manhattan in connection to a $250 million civil lawsuit brought against the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James last year.
While Trump repeatedly acted out during the civil fraud trial and violated Judge Arthur Engoron’s partial gag order two different times, Haberman predicted that “things will go a lot differently” once Trump is on trial in Washington, D.C. under Judge Tanya Chutkan.
She told Cooper that Trump would be “quieted” in federal court because he “can’t pull the same kinds of stunts” he did at the civil fraud trial under Judge Engoron and AG James.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“But it will actually have the effect of, in a weird way, quieting him because he can’t pull the same kinds of stunts in a federal criminal court case that he did in this New York civil trial,” Haberman explained.
“We will see how this all ends up,” she said.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump is scheduled to stand trial in Washington, D.C. on March 4 in connection to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results on a national scale.
The federal trial proceedings in Washington, D.C. will reportedly begin one day before Super Tuesday – a crucial date for Trump as more than one dozen states will hold their presidential primaries to decide who will run against President Joe Biden for the 2024 White House.