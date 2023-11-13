Donald Trump is 'Very, Very Angry' About Mounting Legal Woes and Fears Being Sentenced to Prison: Source

Donald Trump is reportedly “very, very angry” about his mounting legal woes and allegedly fears being sentenced to prison before next year’s presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come as the embattled ex-president faces one civil trial in New York and prepares to face four criminal trials in New York, Florida, Washington, D.C., and Georgia next year, a source close to Trump said that he is “very angry” about the indictments against him.