New Couple? Olivia Wilde and Chris Rock Smile as They Leave Leonardo DiCaprio's 49th Birthday Bash Together

New couple alert? Olivia Wilde and Chris Rock started romance rumors this weekend after the pair were spotted leaving Leonardo DiCaprio’s 49th birthday party together in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In an interesting development to come one year after Wilde and Harry Styles suddenly split in November 2022, the 39-year-old actress and filmmaker was photographed leaving DiCaprio’s Beverly Hills birthday bash with Rock, 58, on Saturday night.