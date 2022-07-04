Budding Romance? Chris Rock & Lake Bell Spotted 'Holding Hands' After Stepping Out For Intimate Dinner Date
Keeping it hush-hush? Chris Rock and Lake Bell were spotted enjoying a low-key dinner date just a few weeks after igniting rumors they are a couple.
On Saturday night, the comedian, 57, and Man Up actress, 43, stepped out for a meal together at celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
Bell looked stylish in a tie-up black crop top paired with matching jeans and slingback heels while Rock opted for a white sweater with beige pants and brown dress shoes.
The duo walked a few feet apart from each other in photos obtained by Page Six, following their two-hour dinner date which is said to have started around 8:45 PM.
According to an eyewitness, Rock and Bell were holding hands as they walked out of the upscale Italian restaurant, but unlaced fingers when they saw cameras.
In June, the two were seen watching a Cardinals game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
The Grown Ups star has been divorced from Malaak Compton, 53, since 2016. The exes share two daughters: Lola Simone, 20, and Zahra Savannah, 18.
As for Bell and her ex, tattoo artist Scott Campbell, they divorced in 2020. The former flames also share two kids: Nova, 7 and Ozgood, 5.
Looking ahead, Rock will be joining forces with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle, Radar has learned. The stars have a joint show in London taking place at the O2 Arena later this year.
Fans are eager to see what jokes they have in store considering recent events.
Back in March, Rock was slapped by Will Smith after making a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting at the 2022 Oscars.
A few weeks later, Chappelle was tackled on stage while performing as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
After the Smith-Rock ordeal, Jada, 50, spoke out about the incident on Red Table Talk and said she wanted them to work it out.
"My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile," she shared. "The state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever."