Chris Rock Makes Will Smith Joke After Dave Chappelle Gets Attacked During Comedy Set

The Los Angeles Police Department told NBC the replica gun resembling a semi-automatic has the ability to eject a knife blade "when you discharge it correctly."

Footage posted on Twitter showed the attacker, who has since been revealed as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, later being taken away on a stretcher with his elbow bent at a strange angle. Lee is now being held on $30,000 bail, according to reports.

After the incident, Chappelle gave a special shout-out to Jamie Foxx, who rushed to help. "Whenever you're in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff's hat," he quipped before expressing appreciation to Busta Rhymes for also assisting backstage.