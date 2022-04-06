Chris Rock Refuses To Address Will Smith Slapgate During Latest Comedy Set

Chris Rock just wanted to stick to his original material (and that's it) while stopping by the Comedy Cellar for a surprise comedy set on Tuesday night, letting the crowd know he wouldn't be making any Will Smith quips.

"He literally only addressed it as the crowd was going wild for his surprise appearance, and he got on stage and said, 'Lower your expectations. I'm not going to address that s—,'" a member of the audience told Page Six, mentioning that Rock, 57, is writing up new jokes because "all the sudden people cared about his early shows," the comic quipped during his set.