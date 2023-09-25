Your tip
Jason Sudeikis to Pay Ex Olivia Wilde $27,500 a Month in Child Support as Exes Settle Bitter 18-Month Court War

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde reached a child support agreement.

Sep. 25 2023, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

Actor Jason Sudeikis has agreed to pay former partner Olivia Wilde $27,500 a month in child support for their two children, son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The settlement agreement comes more than a year after the Ted Lasso star infamously served Wilde custody papers while she was on stage at a CinemaCon event.

Sudeikis and Wilde reached the agreement after going back and forth for 18 months in court.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the amount was based off of Sudeikis and Wilde's drastically different incomes, with Sudeikis earning an estimated $10.5 million income for 2023 and Wilde's estimated $500,000.

Sudeikis and Wilde have battled each other in court for the past 18 months since their explosive November 2020 breakup after nine years together. The former couple were at odds with each other over where they wanted their custody dispute heard. Wilde preferred Los Angeles while Sudeikis pushed for the matter to be handled in New York.

Sudeikis and Wilde began dating in 2011 and were engaged in 2013.

As the couple battled each other in court, a separate legal matter forced them to act as a team.

The former couple put on a united front as they took on former nanny Ericka Genaro. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Genaro sued her former bosses for wrongful termination earlier this year.

Genaro was hired by the Hollywood couple in 2018 to help take care of their two children. Genaro was present for their chaotic split and said that she took on the burden of additional tasks when Wilde left the family home in 2020.

After a seven year engagement, Sudeikis and Wilde split in November 2020.

The former nanny also claimed that Sudeikis often spoke to her about his problems with Wilde, causing Genaro additional stress from the job.

After consulting with her doctor, Genaro said that she was advised to quit the Sudeikis/Wilde gig for her mental health. Genaro claimed when she informed Sudeikis that she was quitting, she offered to remain working for five additional months in order to train her replacement. However, the ex-employee said she was fired by Sudeikis just five days later.

In the midst of their messy split, the couple's former nanny sued for wrongful termination.

In response to Genaro, Wilde sued the former employee for speaking about her time working for the couple after signing a confidentiality agreement.

"Despite her contractual obligation to maintain confidentiality about me, Sudeikis, and our family, Genaro actively sought publicity disclosing our private family matters. I am informed that Genaro made thinly veiled threats to my manager that she can be ruthless,'" Wilde wrote of Genaro in her filing.

Wilde additionally requested that the legal matter be moved to arbitration, where it would be restricted from the public. The House actress noted the terms of Genaro's confidentiality agreement to support her request, which stated all disputes would be handled in arbitration.

The actress and her ex scored a huge victory after the judge recently ruled the case was to be heard in arbitration.

