Olivia Wilde’s Ex-nanny Fighting Actress’ Demand Court Fight Be Moved Out of the Public Eye

The nanny suing Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis for wrongful termination said she doesn’t remember signing documents that would force her to fight her battle outside the public eye, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Wilde and her ex-Jason Sudeikis were sued by their former employee, Ericka Genaro.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, accused the duo of wrongful termination. Genaro said she started working for Hollywood stars in 2018 as their children’s nanny. In her suit, she claimed Wilde “abruptly left the home” in November 2020, as she started having relationship problems with Sudeikis.

The nanny said the actor leaned heavily on her for support after Wilde left. She said the therapy talks with Sudeikis caused her to become stressed out. Genaro said her job duties increased after Wilde left and the pressure became “debilitating.” The nanny said she talked to Wilde in November 2020 about her struggles with the job. She later learned Wilde shared her conversation with Sudeikis without telling her.

The nanny said the stress continued to get worse. She claimed to have told Sudeikis in January 2021 that she was suffering from medical issues and her doctor told her to stop working for the couple. Genaro said she told Wilde and Sudeikis she would stay for 5 months to help them find a replacement. She claimed she was terminated days later.

Wilde and Sudeikis have demanded the case be moved to arbitration claiming Genaro signed paperwork agreeing to have any disputes heard by a private judge — not duke it out in front of the public. In newly filed documents, Genaro said she “doesn’t remember signing the arbitration agreement and Ms. Wilde did not explain” that signing the agreement would compel her to arbitrate any and all disputes. Further, she claimed nobody told her to have a lawyer review it for her.

“Ms. Genaro was asked to sign and return the agreement as soon as possible, without anyone advising Ms. Genaro on behalf of Ms. WILDE and Mr. SUDEIKIS of her obligations under the agreement,” the motion read. “Accordingly, Ms. Genaro did not understand that this obscured arbitration provision required her to forfeit her rights to protection under California law and a jury trial in the event her employers violated California law.” Her lawyer accused Wilde of intentionally hiding the arbitration paperwork within a Confidentiality Agreement.

“Ms. Genaro was required to sign the Confidentiality Agreement as a condition of her employment, making it a standard contract of adhesion. Ms. Genaro was not given an opportunity to review the Confidentiality Agreement, nor the arbitration clause contained therein, with an attorney. Rather, Ms. Genaro was asked to review a technical legal document—which sacrificed important employment protections—herself, while Defendants had much greater access to representation,” her lawyer wrote. Genaro demanded the lawsuit not be moved to arbitration and stay put in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Back in October 2022, Wilde and Sudeikis denounced the nanny after she spilled intimate details to the tabloids. The exes said, “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18-month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."