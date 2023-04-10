Exes Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Reunite For Kid's Soccer Game After Actress Demands $500k In Bitter Support War
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis put on a united front as their custody war rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, the exes put their legal battle aside to root for their son, Otis, at his soccer game in Los Angeles. Wilde and Sudeikis were seen chatting amongst themselves as they watched the matchup on Saturday.
She was dressed casually in a pair of navy overalls and a straw hat while he opted for a USA jacket with denim jeans and a baseball cap in newly obtained photos published by Daily Mail.
As we previously reported, the Don't Worry Darling director and Ted Lasso star had been fighting over where their dispute will be heard regarding their kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, with Wilde in favor of Los Angeles and Sudeikis wanting New York.
Recently, a Los Angeles judge ruled all matters will be handled in California.
The former flames called it quits in 2020 following a 7-year engagement, and she has accused him of not paying monthly child support post-breakup.
RadarOnline.com previously reported, in Wilde's recent court filing, she expressed concerns that Sudeikis is dragging his feet. "Jason should not be permitted to litigate Olivia into debt, and then claim she should be deprived of her right to seek a needs-based fee contribution from him," Wilde's attorney wrote.
The Babylon actress has asked the court for Sudeikis to pay her support and pay $500k to cover her legal bills in the case, noting that he is in a "significantly superior position than me financially."
"I am asking the Court to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason's standard of living," the docs read.
An insider shot down her claims about handling all of the fees for their children's childcare, alleging that "Olivia and Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout their relationship, including everything related to the children."
"Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward," an insider told RadarOnline.com.