Olivia Wilde Demands Ex Jason Sudeikis Cough Up $500k To Pay For Her High-Priced Lawyer In Court War
Olivia Wilde has demanded her ex Jason Sudeikis pay her a six-figure sum to pay her lawyers to continue fighting him in their court war, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents filed in the couple’s custody war, the Don’t Worry Darling actress said she has been covering “100 % of the costs for the children’s care.”
In her motion, first obtained by The Blast, Wilde pleaded with the judge to award her monthly child support from the Ted Lasso star.
The actress said she has been having to cover expenses for the children’s “food, clothing and childcare.”
She said, “Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter.”
She added, “While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100% of the costs of the children’s care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs.”
Wilde has demanded $500k to cover her legal fees in the case. She said her ex makes a substantial amount more than she does.
“I am asking the Court to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason’s standard of living. I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs, not only due to him being in a significantly superior position than me financially, but because the vast majority of the fees I have incurred have been due to Jason and his counsel’s egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct,” Wilde wrote.
Wilde is represented by Kim Kardashian’s divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser.
In her filing, she added, “While I have yet to receive specific financial information from Jason, my understanding and belief is that he is wealthier than I am and has far greater income. I have no reason to believe that Jason would dispute this.”
“Olivia will continue to incur substantial attorney and expert fees and costs to bring this matter to trial given the tactics that have been taken by Jason and his counsel to date. Olivia, therefore, requests that the Court order that Jason makes a contribution of no less than $500,000 toward Olivia’s fees and costs,” her lawyer wrote.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wilde has around $10 million in assets but spends around $107k per month on bills.