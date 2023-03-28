Your tip
Emily Ratajkowski Blindsides Pal Olivia Wilde With Harry Styles Make Out Session, ‘Begging’ For Forgiveness

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 28 2023, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Emily Ratajkowski broke girl code by making out with her friend Oliva Wilde’s ex-boyfriend Harry Styles — and the model is begging for forgiveness, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, Emily and Harry were caught on camera in a full-on PDA session. In a short clip, the two were seen aggressively kissing one another in the street.

harry emily olivia
Source: MEGA

The moment has caused issues for Emily who is close to Harry’s recent ex Olivia. A source told Page Six that the model has been “begging for her forgiveness.”

“This is a betrayal,” said the source. An insider close to Olivia said she wants nothing “to do with this mess” and is “focused on her kids and her work.”

harry styles
Source: MEGA

Olivia and Harry broke up in November after two years of dating. Sources claim Olivia had planned to move in with Harry and was planning for a future together.

Olivia and Emily were last seen hanging out together at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this month. Page Six reported that before that the two were spotted at Harry’s concert in Paris.

MORE ON:
Olivia Wilde
harry styles olivia wilde
Source: MEGA

The model even defended Olivia in the press as she faced drama during the Don’t Worry Darling press tour.

“In the past year with Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde and the craziness of putting them in this box as if they’re monsters or witches. . .There’s nuance to it, but when you see the way that the whole world reacts to women, it’s really hard not to want to go to an extreme side of it,” Emily said during an interview with Elle UK.

jason sudeikis olvia wilde
Source: MEGA

Emily has been living her best life since filing for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Since the split, the model has been seen on dates with Pete Davidson, Eric André, DJ Orazio Rispo and artist Jack Greer.

As RadarOnline.com, Olivia and her ex Jason are in the middle of a nasty custody battle. Last week, court documents leaked showing the actress has a net worth of $10 million but spends around $100k on her monthly expenses.

