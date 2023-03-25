Olivia Wilde’s Net Worth Revealed In Custody Battle With Jason Sudeikis, Spends $100k Per Month On Bills

Actress turned film director Olivia Wilde claimed to only be worth around $10 million as she spends over $100,000 a month due to her ongoing legal battle with Jason Sudeikis over custody of their two kids.

The Don't Worry Darling director said she spends $107,000 a month including nearly $4,000 on laundry and cleaning services, $58,000 mortgage payments and over $6,500 on utilities to keep her home warm. In court documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, Wilde claimed to only have $645,187 in bank accounts. She also has nearly $4 million in stocks and bonds along with $6 million invested in real estate.

Wilde and her legal team believe that her ex is worth far more than she is after the success of his hit AppleTV series Ted Lasso, and that he knows it. The film director's lawyers claimed that Sudeikis is trying to prolong their legal battle in an attempt to "litigate her into debt."

Sudeikis filed to have the case be transferred to New York instead of Los Angeles in an attempt to extend the trial for an additional month or two. "While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot," Wilde's lawyers wrote in advance of a hearing scheduled in Los Angeles for Friday. "Jason seems intent on throwing whatever he can against the wall to see what will stick," the continued. "This Request for Order seeking a stay of the California Parentage action is just the latest example."

Wilde accused Sudeikis and his team of being "underhanded" and believes they are acting "in bad faith" over the future of their two kids. Friday's hearing was eventually canceled as neither party showed up by the time court adjourned. The hearing was "taken off the calendar" and is planned to be rescheduled at a later date. The court was meant to go over whether or not California courts should ultimately determine who gains primary custody of Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.

The exes have been stuck in a bi-coastal custody battle for several years due to Wilde living in LA and Sudeikis living in New York City.

