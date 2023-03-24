Olivia Wilde Accuses Ex Jason Sudeikis Of Trying To ‘Litigate Her Into Debt’ As Custody War Rages On
Olivia Wilde has accused her Jason Sudeikis of dragging out their custody war in an attempt to “litigate her into debt,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Wilde filed new legal documents as part of her court battle with the Ted Lasso star.
“While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot,” Wilde’s lawyers wrote as lawyers for the exes prepare to face off in a Los Angeles courtroom later today.
In court documents, obtained by Daily Mail, the actress’ lawyer said Jason seemed intent on “throwing whatever he can against the wall to see what will stick.” Wilde and Sudeikis split in 2020 after a 7-year engagement.
For the past couple of months, the two have been fighting over where their dispute will be heard. Sudeikis wants the case to go before a New York judge while Wilde is trying to have it in LA.
Sudeikis’ lawyer asked the judge to resolve the issue of child support. Wilde argued that the California judge already ruled that the child custody matters would be handled in LA — and she argued the child support should be as well. Sudeikis has appealed that decision.
An insider told TMZ that Sudeikis’ is willing to pay Olivia a “reasonable amount” in child support.
“Jason should not be permitted to litigate Olivia into debt, and then claim she should be deprived of her right to seek a needs-based fee contribution from him,” Wilde’s attorney wrote in a new filing.
Wilde argued the children should stay in California where they were both raised.
Wilde’s lawyer added, “While the details of Jason's finances are presently unknown as he refused to substantively respond to basic discovery, she is aware that he is far wealthier than she is.”
The actress said, “[Sudeikis’] underhandedness and bad faith in these proceedings is astounding. I am completely perplexed at why he believes that engaging in intimidation or trickery will serve him or our children's best interests.”
Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com that Jason’s number one priority is his kids and he makes sure they are looked after in every single way
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Wilde and Sudeikis’ split has been extremely contentious.
Wilde accused him of serving her with legal documents in public in an effort to embarrass her.
“Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard,” Olivia said about the incident. “He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.”
Jason denied intentionally serving her in a public setting.