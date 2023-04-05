Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis' Friends Scoff At Actress’ Claim ‘Ted Lasso’ Star Doesn’t Pay Child Support
Olivia Wilde has accused her ex-Jason Sudeikis of not paying monthly child support since their split — but sources close to the exes claim the actress is not telling the full story, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com reported, recently, Olivia filed court documents demanding a California judge award her support. She claimed she has been covering “100% of the costs for the children’s care.”
“Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter,” she told the court. “While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100% of the costs of the children’s care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs.”
She demanded Jason not only pay her support but cough up $500k to cover her legal bills in the case. Olivia hired Kim Kardashian’s divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her.
“I am asking the Court to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason’s standard of living. I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs, not only due to him being in a significantly superior position than me financially.”
A source close to the exes tells RadarOnline.com that Olivia has failed to tell the whole story in court.
The insider said, “Olivia and Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout their relationship, including everything related to the children. Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward.”
We’re told that during the relationship, the couple split all significant expenses related to their children, and each paid for all expenses for the children while they were with him or her.
After their breakup in November 2020, we’re told they continued to follow this setup. In October 2021, Jason asked a New York judge to determine child support if he was unable to work out a deal with Olivia.
Last month, Olivia filed court documents in California for child support. This was the first time she requested support in court.
We’re told while she claims Jason hasn’t paid her support, he continues to follow the protocol they had in place during their relationship.
A source claimed Jason has been wanting to resolve the matter of support for months.