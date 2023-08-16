Nanny Lawsuit Dismissed: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Eager to 'Close Chapter' After 'Shameless Exploitation'

The development emerged after Ron Zambrano, a lawyer representing the plaintiff, Ericka Genaro, confirmed to Daily Mail that a judge ruled for the case to be moved to arbitration.

"We don't agree with the decision, but it is what it is and now we'll litigate it in arbitration and the case goes on. This does not terminate the lawsuit," said Zambrano. "It merely changes the venue. As to the underlying facts, we've got text messages and testimony that she was driven to quit, then was summarily fired anyway."

"We feel extremely confident ... so instead of taking this to trial, we'll handle it in arbitration and we're ready to move forward," he continued after Wilde and Sudeikis asked that the case be handled out of the public eye.