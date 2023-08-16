Nanny Lawsuit Dismissed: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Eager to 'Close Chapter' After 'Shameless Exploitation'
Olivia Wilde and her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, are eager to move on with their lives after a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by their former nanny was "fully dismissed."
"Both Olivia and Jason are hopeful they can finally close this chapter after what has not only been a selfish grab for financial gain but a shameless exploitation of their trust played out in the media," reps for the actors told RadarOnline.com in a statement.
The development emerged after Ron Zambrano, a lawyer representing the plaintiff, Ericka Genaro, confirmed to Daily Mail that a judge ruled for the case to be moved to arbitration.
"We don't agree with the decision, but it is what it is and now we'll litigate it in arbitration and the case goes on. This does not terminate the lawsuit," said Zambrano. "It merely changes the venue. As to the underlying facts, we've got text messages and testimony that she was driven to quit, then was summarily fired anyway."
"We feel extremely confident ... so instead of taking this to trial, we'll handle it in arbitration and we're ready to move forward," he continued after Wilde and Sudeikis asked that the case be handled out of the public eye.
In her bombshell lawsuit, the nanny claimed she started working for the pair in 2018 and would later support Sudeikis as he coped with the heartbreak of their split.
The nanny said the pressure from the job became "debilitating" so her doctor advised her to take a 3-day break. She claimed Sudeikis was not pleased and "fired her on the spot."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in May that Wilde wasn't going down without a fight, claiming in a newly filed declaration at the time that Genaro wasn't let go but instead quit after they refused to increase her salary.
The Don't Worry Darling director said her starting salary was $52k plus housing which increased to $62k. Her pay then nearly doubled to $100k in 2020 before she asked for the raise.
Wilde said they covered a number of costs while helping Genaro get back on her feet, adding that her former nanny spoke to the press after her employment ended despite a confidentiality agreement being signed.
"Ms. Genaro did not understand that this obscured arbitration provision required her to forfeit her rights to protection under California law and a jury trial in the event her employers violated California law," a motion read.
Days ago, RadarOnline.com learned the actress and Sudeikis filed declarations opposing her request. "At no time did I ever tell or suggest to Genaro not to speak to an attorney regarding the Agreement," it read. "To my knowledge, neither did Jason Sudeikis."