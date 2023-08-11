United Front: Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Fire Back at ‘Ruthless’ Nanny Demanding Damages in Court
Olivia Wilde and her ex-Jason Sudeikis are supporting each other in the bitter lawsuit filed by their ex-nanny — with both demanding the dispute be moved to a private court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Hollywood stars filed declarations in their ongoing war with their ex-employee, Ericka Genaro.
As we previously reported, earlier this year, Genaro sued Wilde and Sudeikis for wrongful termination. The nanny started working for the then-couple in 2018 to take care of their children.
In early 2020, the nanny said Wilde and Sudeikis were experiencing trouble in their relationship and the actress left the home. Gernaro claimed this led to her being responsible for additional tasks. In addition, she claimed Sudeikis often talked to her about the problems he was having with Wilde, which she said stressed her out.
Gernaro said a doctor advised her to quit her job for her health. The nanny allegedly told Sudeikis she was suffering from medical issues and needed to stop working for them.
She claimed to have told the duo she would stay for another 5 months to help train a replacement. However, she said Sudeikis fired her days later.
In response, the actress accused Gernano of speaking to the press about her time working for the exes despite a confidentiality agreement being signed.
Olivia wrote, “Despite her contractual obligation to maintain confidentiality about me, Sudeikis, and our family, Genaro actively sought publicity disclosing our private family matters. I am informed that Genaro made thinly veiled threats to my manager that she “can be ruthless,” warning more information would be disclosed to the media.
Wilde asked that the case be moved to arbitration, which would be out of the public eye. She claimed Gernaro signed an agreement when she started work that stated all disputes will be heard in arbitration.
As we first reported, the nanny claimed she didn’t remember signing the deal. Further, she said nobody instructed her to have a lawyer review the paperwork.
“Ms. Genaro was asked to sign and return the agreement as soon as possible, without anyone advising Ms. Genaro on behalf of Ms. WILDE and Mr. SUDEIKIS of her obligations under the agreement,” the motion read. “Accordingly, Ms. Genaro did not understand that this obscured arbitration provision required her to forfeit her rights to protection under California law and a jury trial in the event her employers violated California law.”
Gernaro demanded the case proceed in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Now, Wilde and Sudeikis have filed declarations opposing her request. “At no time did I ever tell or suggest to Genaro not to speak to an attorney regarding the Agreement. To my knowledge, neither did Jason Sudeikis.”
She added, “At no time did I ever tell or suggest to Genaro that she needed to return a signed version of the Agreement within any particular period of time.”
In his declaration, Sudeikis supported Wilde’s claim adding, “I never told Genaro not to speak to an attorney.”