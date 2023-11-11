Trump Proclaims He 'TOTALLY WON THIS CASE' After Judge Engoron Ruled He Committed Fraud

Stefanik wrote about his fears of Trump not having a fair trial, adding, "These serious concerns are exacerbated by the fact that the defendant is the leading candidate for President of the United States, and it appears the judicial system is being politicized to affect the outcome of the campaign."

As we previously reported, Trump's testimony in court Monday was accompanied by reprimanding from the judge who told the former president's attorneys to "control him" when he began lashing out during his fraud trial.

"I'm sure the judge will rule against me because he always rules against me," Trump said at one point, to which Engoron responded, "You can attack me in whichever way you want, but please answer the questions."