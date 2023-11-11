Trump Proclaims He 'TOTALLY WON THIS CASE' After Judge Engoron Ruled He Committed Fraud
Former president Donald Trump called upon Judge Arthur Engoron to "end the ridiculous Political Witch Hunt against me" while declaring he never committed fraud in a bold declaration on Friday.
"I have TOTALLY WON THIS CASE, which should never have been brought," Trump began his Truth Social post shared Friday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The GOP frontrunner denounced Engoron's September ruling in a $250 million civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which found that Trump and his company deceived banks, insurers, and others by largely overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth to secure loans.
Although the judge has already ruled the company committed fraud, the trial has yet to determine what the damages will be. The trial is separate from the four criminal cases against Trump, all for which he has denied wrongdoing.
"The only Fraud was committed by A.G. Letitia James in convincing the Judge that Mar-a-Lago was only worth $18,000,000 (in order to make my 'numbers' look bad), when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. She campaigned on 'getting Trump.' She should be prosecuted!" the 2024 hopeful wrote.
Trump went on a heated tirade amid news that Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., filed an ethics complaint against Engoron on Friday morning, firing off a letter to the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct to express his "serious concerns about the inappropriate bias and judicial intemperance."
Stefanik wrote about his fears of Trump not having a fair trial, adding, "These serious concerns are exacerbated by the fact that the defendant is the leading candidate for President of the United States, and it appears the judicial system is being politicized to affect the outcome of the campaign."
As we previously reported, Trump's testimony in court Monday was accompanied by reprimanding from the judge who told the former president's attorneys to "control him" when he began lashing out during his fraud trial.
"I'm sure the judge will rule against me because he always rules against me," Trump said at one point, to which Engoron responded, "You can attack me in whichever way you want, but please answer the questions."
Days later, CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen addressed his daughter Ivanka's testimony.
"Her testimony hurt her father. She threw him under the bus," Eisen said. "So, if he was looking to her for help, he didn't get it. There were a lot of I don't know and I don't remember to protect herself."