'I Don't Recall': Ivanka Trump Claims She 'Can't Remember' 30-plus Times During $250M Fraud Trial Testimony, Gets Heckled Outside Courthouse
Ivanka Trump claimed that she “couldn’t remember” certain details about the Trump Organization more than 30 times during her civil fraud trial testimony this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Donald Trump’s 42-year-old daughter took to the witness stand on Wednesday to testify in the $250 million fraud trial against her ex-president father, Ivanka reportedly told prosecutors that she “couldn’t recall” certain details roughly three dozen times.
According to MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin, the prosecution team launched a “remarkably effective” interrogation against Ivanka even though she hardly answered any of their questions.
“We are seeing an Ivanka Trump, who, as you know, Chris, doesn’t remember much,” Rubin explained to MSNBC host Chris Jansing during a break in the fraud trial’s proceedings on Wednesday.
“But I want to go against what some folks are saying as a conclusion about that,” she continued. “This has actually been remarkably effective testimony for the attorney general.”
“Not because of what Ivanka Trump says,” Rubin explained further, “but because in sitting there, they are able to show her a number of documents that she is on and use them as evidence in the case and build a narrative.”
“And so I think this has been a tremendously effective couple of hours for the attorney general’s office, although you wouldn’t know it by sitting in the courtroom and listening to her say again and again — politely, as always — I don’t recall.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Ivanka to testify in the $250 million fraud lawsuit trial first launched by New York Attorney General Letitia James last year.
The former first daughter unsuccessfully tried to get out of testifying by pleading “undue hardship” to an appeals court, and she was ordered to appear in Manhattan on Wednesday morning to begin her testimony.
Although Ivanka appeared composed and carefree in pictures taken as she left her Manhattan apartment to appear in court, she was reportedly met by hecklers when she arrived at the courthouse.
According to Mediaite, the former first daughter was met with shouts of “fraud family!” as she walked up the courthouse steps.
James also spoke outside the Manhattan courthouse shortly before Ivanka appeared to testify, and the New York attorney general vowed to prove that Ivanka “personally benefitted” from her family’s allegedly fraudulent Trump Organization business practices.
“This morning, we will hear from Ivanka Trump, who will be our last witness in our case against Donald Trump, her brothers, and the Trump Organization,” Attorney General James said.
“Ivanka Trump secured and negotiated loans to obtain favorable terms based on fraudulent statements of financial condition,” the attorney general continued.
“And she will attempt today to distance herself from the company.”