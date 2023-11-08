'I Don't Recall': Ivanka Trump Claims She 'Can't Remember' 30-plus Times During $250M Fraud Trial Testimony, Gets Heckled Outside Courthouse

Ivanka Trump claimed that she “couldn’t remember” certain details about the Trump Organization more than 30 times during her civil fraud trial testimony this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after Donald Trump’s 42-year-old daughter took to the witness stand on Wednesday to testify in the $250 million fraud trial against her ex-president father, Ivanka reportedly told prosecutors that she “couldn’t recall” certain details roughly three dozen times.