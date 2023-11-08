Ivanka Trump Takes the Stand: Former First Daughter Looks Composed as She Prepares to Testify in Dad Donald's $250M Fraud Trial
Ivanka Trump appeared carefree and composed this week as she prepared to testify in the $250 million fraud trial against her ex-president father, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to photos obtained by Daily Mail on Wednesday morning, Ivanka exited her Manhattan apartment with a smile on her face.
She then climbed into a vehicle and headed toward the Manhattan courthouse where she will take the stand and testify as a witness in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ivanka was initially named a co-defendant in the $250 million fraud lawsuit filed by James last year.
The former first daughter was ultimately dismissed as a co-defendant in the case in June, but Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Ivanka to testify in the case in person in a ruling handed down on October 27.
“I want to see her in person,” Judge Engoron ruled last month. “That is how we prefer testimony.”
Ivanka is scheduled to testify in Manhattan on Wednesday after failing to appeal the judge’s ruling.
Her team filed an appeal and argued that the former first daughter would "suffer undue hardship" if forced to testify at her father's fraud trial.
Ivanka’s team also tried to argue that the mom-of-three could not testify “in the middle of a school week.”
“Ms. Trump, who resides in Florida with her three minor children, will suffer undue hardship if a stay is denied and she is required to testify at trial in New York in the middle of a school week, in a case she has already been dismissed from, before her appeal is heard,” her team wrote in an appeal that was ultimately rejected on Friday.
As RadarOnline.com reported, former President Trump was “upset,” “agitated,” and “p-----” that his eldest daughter was ordered to testify in the $250 million civil fraud trial against him.
“What you aren’t hearing in court is how upset and agitated [Donald Trump] is that his children have been dragged into court,” one Trump family insider spilled ahead of Ivanka’s testimony. “He feels it’s another move to upset him. He’s pissed.”
“This is causing problems with Ivanka who has worked hard to stay under the radar for the last two-ish years and is bracing herself for the press and paparazzi who will pounce on her at court,” the source added.
Ex-president Trump also took to Truth Social ahead of Ivanka’s highly anticipated testimony to attack James and Judge Engoron for making his eldest daughter take the witness stand.
“They are trying to bring Ivanka into the case, despite the Court of Appeals ruling that she cannot be charged,” he fumed shortly before Wednesday’s proceedings. “Sad!”