Donald Trump 'Upset and Agitated' Daughter Ivanka Must Testify in $250M Fraud Trial: Sources

Donald Trump is “upset and agitated” that his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, was ordered to testify in the $250 million civil fraud case against him and the Trump Organization in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come as the former president stands trial in Manhattan in connection to a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James last year, Ivanka is scheduled to testify in the case on Wednesday.