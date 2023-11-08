Donald Trump 'Upset and Agitated' Daughter Ivanka Must Testify in $250M Fraud Trial: Sources
Donald Trump is “upset and agitated” that his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, was ordered to testify in the $250 million civil fraud case against him and the Trump Organization in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as the former president stands trial in Manhattan in connection to a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James last year, Ivanka is scheduled to testify in the case on Wednesday.
Ivanka, 42, is believed to be the state’s final witness before James and her team hand over the proceedings to ex-President Trump’s defense team.
According to sources close to the Trump family, the former president is “p-----” that his daughter was ordered to testify in the ongoing case.
“What you aren’t hearing in court is how upset and agitated [Donald Trump] is that his children have been dragged into court,” one insider told Page Six this week. “He feels it’s another move to upset him. He’s p-----.”
“This is causing problems with Ivanka who has worked hard to stay under the radar for the last two-ish years and is bracing herself for the press and paparazzi who will pounce on her at court,” the source added.
Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have largely kept their distance from the former president following his departure from the White House in January 2021.
The eldest Trump daughter decided not to participate in her father’s 2024 presidential election campaign and instead chose to focus on her family and new home in Miami.
“He sympathizes with [Ivanka’s] feelings because of how it affects her life in Miami,” another source spilled. “Ivanka wants zero attention, and now she’s being thrust back into the spotlight and Trump is upset that this is happening to her.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump testified in the $250 million civil fraud case last week. Ex-President Trump also took the witness stand on Monday to testify in the case.
But while the former president was “not worried” about his two eldest sons, he reportedly fears that Ivanka is “more vulnerable.”
“He knows Don Jr. and Eric can handle the heat and fight back,” one Trump insider said. “Ivanka is more vulnerable.”
“She’s tough…this isn’t her first rodeo with this stuff,” another source noted. “She’s lived a more private life, and this is more of an annoying thing.”
“She’ll do what she needs to do and go back to Miami.”
Ivanka was initially named a co-defendant in the $250 million fraud lawsuit filed by James last year, but the former first daughter was ultimately dismissed as a co-defendant in the case in June.
Judge Arthur Engoron then ordered Ivanka to testify in the case in person in a ruling handed down on October 27, and she is scheduled to testify in Manhattan on Wednesday after failing to appeal the judge’s ruling.