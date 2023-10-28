Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Nut Job' Judge Engoron Over His Daughter Ivanka Trump Having to Testify in Fraud Trial

During his latest appearance, Trump's emotions reached a boiling point after Judge Engoron continuously ruled against him, even imposing a $10,000 fine for violating a gag order. This resulted in Trump abruptly storming out of court, leaving his Secret Service detail astonished.

On Saturday morning, Trump turned to his Truth Social platform to vent his anger towards Judge Engoron and reiterate his attacks on the trial.

He accused the judge of being biased and ruled by personal hatred, claiming that Ivanka had already been released from the "fake" case by the Court of Appeals. Trump alleged that Judge Engoron disregarded this decision and refused to accept the appeal on the statute of limitations.