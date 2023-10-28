Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Nut Job' Judge Engoron Over His Daughter Ivanka Trump Having to Testify in Fraud Trial
Former President Donald Trump shared his outrage towards Judge Arthur Engoron's decision to have Ivanka Trump testify in person at the ongoing fraud trial in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The trial, brought forth by New York Attorney General Letitia James, has seen Trump appearing frequently and using the opportunity to vent his frustrations to reporters.
During his latest appearance, Trump's emotions reached a boiling point after Judge Engoron continuously ruled against him, even imposing a $10,000 fine for violating a gag order. This resulted in Trump abruptly storming out of court, leaving his Secret Service detail astonished.
On Saturday morning, Trump turned to his Truth Social platform to vent his anger towards Judge Engoron and reiterate his attacks on the trial.
He accused the judge of being biased and ruled by personal hatred, claiming that Ivanka had already been released from the "fake" case by the Court of Appeals. Trump alleged that Judge Engoron disregarded this decision and refused to accept the appeal on the statute of limitations.
Trump further argued that the case should have never begun and demanded its dismissal.
He asserted that the financial statements in question were low, not high, and included a 100% disclaimer clause.
Trump also contended that the banks were fully paid without any defaults, reiterating that there was no victim except for himself. He claimed that any other judge in the country would have thrown the case out from the start.
- Donald Trump Escalates Attack on Judge Arthur Engoron Demanding That He Be 'Taken Off' the New York Fraud Trial
- Trump's Temper Tantrum: Donald Storms Out of New York Courtroom After Judge Fines Him $10K for Violating Gag Order
- 'He's Gone Crazy': Donald Trump Slams NY Judge After Storming Out of Court and Hit With $10k Fine
The former president labeled Judge Engoron as "out of control" and a "nut job." He believed that the judge fined him $10,000 as a distraction from the fact that Attorney General James and the judge's star witness had admitted to lying to Congress during their testimony.
He called the judge a "partisan political hack" who ignores the decisions of the Court of Appeals. Trump alleged that the New York State legal system has completely broken down and accused Letitia James of running a witch hunt against him.
The former president claimed that there were no crimes or victims in the case and insisted that a jury should be allowed. He also accused Judge Engoron of interfering in the election, referring to his valuations of Mar-a-Lago and other properties.
"This is a Biden Election Interference Scam! There were No Crimes and no Victims, and there is NO JURY ALLOWED," he wrote. "This Radical Trump Hater Must Be Taken Off This Case!"
Judge Engoron vehemently rejected Trump's motion to dismiss the case based on his claims about Cohen, ultimately leading to Trump's dramatic exit from the courtroom.
