GOP Witness Jonathan Turley Tells Congress ‘Current Evidence’ Does Not Justify Joe Biden Impeachment

Turley clarified that the purpose of the inquiry was not to vote on articles of impeachment, stating, "I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment. That is something that an inquiry has to establish."

The GOP witness argued that the threshold for an impeachment inquiry had been met due to Biden's misrepresentation of facts about his son's foreign business dealings and his involvement in a multimillion-dollar influence-peddling scandal.

He also raised concerns that Biden may have benefited financially from this scheme. However, Turly insisted, "Those facts should not be taken out of context. They're merely allegations, and they should not become presumptions of impeachable conduct."