GOP Witness Jonathan Turley Tells Congress ‘Current Evidence’ Does Not Justify Joe Biden Impeachment
In a House impeachment inquiry hearing into President Joe Biden, Fox News contributor and George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley took the witness stand on Thursday, endorsing the inquiry while emphasizing that articles of impeachment were not justified by the evidence known at this point, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Turley clarified that the purpose of the inquiry was not to vote on articles of impeachment, stating, "I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment. That is something that an inquiry has to establish."
The GOP witness argued that the threshold for an impeachment inquiry had been met due to Biden's misrepresentation of facts about his son's foreign business dealings and his involvement in a multimillion-dollar influence-peddling scandal.
He also raised concerns that Biden may have benefited financially from this scheme. However, Turly insisted, "Those facts should not be taken out of context. They're merely allegations, and they should not become presumptions of impeachable conduct."
Turley continued his testimony asking both parties to take the inquiry seriously even though he admitted that several of his points "benefit President Biden."
"Presidential impeachment shouldn't be a closed question," Turley told Congress. "It shouldn't be a rush to judgment. And you should avoid the type of confirmation bias that can occur in this process."
"This is, as people say, a political process, but it is also a constitutional process. Influence peddling is a form of corruption," he continued. "The United States has signed treaties to combat this form of corruption around the world, and that is also an inescapable fact. We need to find answers as to some of these questions."
Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the impeachment inquiry on September 12 after being pressured to do so by far-right representatives such as Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.
Since the inquiry was announced, Gaetz still attacked McCarthy, telling Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, "If Kevin McCarthy was actually serious about pursuing the Bidens, he would have sent Hunter Biden a subpoena by now. That's how you know this is sort of failure theater that you're observing."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden hasn't given the impeachment inquiry much thought, walking away from press that would ask questions about the process.
Earlier this month, when confronted about the possibility of impeachment, Biden said, "I got a job to do. Everybody always asked about impeachment. I get up every day, not a joke, not focused on impeachment. I've got a job to do. I've got to deal with the issues that affect the American people every single solitary day."