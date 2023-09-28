'It's All Gone': Hunter Biden Ran Out of Money and Begged Joe Biden for Alimony Help in 2018, Text Messages Reveal
Newly surfaced text messages found that Hunter Biden begged his father for financial help after running out of money in 2018, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Hunter faces federal gun charges and President Joe Biden faces an impeachment inquiry, IRS whistleblower documents revealed that the embattled first son’s money was “all gone” by December 2018.
According to the New York Post, Hunter admitted that he ran out of money in a series of text messages sent to his uncle, James Biden, at the time.
Hunter previously made millions of dollars from overseas business deals that currently remain at the center of the GOP’s investigation and impeachment inquiry into President Biden.
“I can work when I’m in NYC all day every day for the next 3 months,” Hunter wrote in one text message sent to his uncle on December 29, 2018. “But I can’t pay alimony w/o Dad or tuitions or for food and gas. Really it’s all gone.”
“I can go make it up in 15/20 days I’m sure,” Hunter added, “but he’s basically made it clear that he’s not paying alimony b/c Mom made clear that she won’t do it.”
Another text message from the time found that Hunter was forced to move into President Biden’s Delaware mansion following the deterioration of his relationship with his sister-in-law-turned-lover, Hallie Biden.
“Hallie won’t allow me to be at the house or lend me or pay me back any money,” Hunter wrote. “Ashley moves into moms house after I told dad that I would move in there.”
He continued, “That night I tell dad I want to probably stay in the area and specifically I wanted to live by you and teach my course at Penn and maybe develop another one.”
James Biden responded, according to the text messages, and appeared to offer Hunter his help in the predicament.
- REVEALED: Shocking Emails, Texts & Photos Among The Evidence Found During Federal Investigation Against Hunter Biden
- President Biden Inadvertently Helped Pay For Troubled Son Hunter's Alleged Trysts With Russia-Linked Prostitutes
- Text Message Leak: Hunter Biden Demanded Cash From Chinese Business Partner, Warned of Consequences From 'My Father'
“This can work, you need a safe harbor. I can work with your father alone!!” he responded. “We as usual just need several months of his help for this to work. Let’s talk about it. It makes perfect sense to me. This is difficult to fully vet without talking.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the messages provided to the House Ways and Means Committee by the IRS whistleblowers on Wednesday appeared to contradict another message Hunter sent his daughter, Naomi, one month later in January 2019.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to the January 2019 message to Naomi, Hunter was allegedly forced to fork over “half” his salary to his father.
“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years,” Hunter wrote. “It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary.”
Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee released additional documents this week that allegedly showed how the Biden family and its associates gained over $20 million from Ukraine, Russia, and Kazakhstan while Joe Biden served as vice president between 2009 and 2017.
One cache of bank documents showed that a series of “six-figure wire transfers” were made by Chinese entities that listed Biden’s Delaware address as the beneficiary. Those transfers were allegedly made as Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign started to ramp up in the summer of 2019.