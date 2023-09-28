Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals > Hunter Biden

'It's All Gone': Hunter Biden Ran Out of Money and Begged Joe Biden for Alimony Help in 2018, Text Messages Reveal

hunter biden ran out money begged help joe biden text messagesjpg
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden begged his father for financial help after running out of money in 2018.

By:

Sep. 28 2023, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Newly surfaced text messages found that Hunter Biden begged his father for financial help after running out of money in 2018, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come as Hunter faces federal gun charges and President Joe Biden faces an impeachment inquiry, IRS whistleblower documents revealed that the embattled first son’s money was “all gone” by December 2018.

Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden ran out money begged help joe biden text messages jpg
Source: MEGA

IRS whistleblower documents revealed that the embattled first son’s money was “all gone” by December 2018.

According to the New York Post, Hunter admitted that he ran out of money in a series of text messages sent to his uncle, James Biden, at the time.

Hunter previously made millions of dollars from overseas business deals that currently remain at the center of the GOP’s investigation and impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

“I can work when I’m in NYC all day every day for the next 3 months,” Hunter wrote in one text message sent to his uncle on December 29, 2018. “But I can’t pay alimony w/o Dad or tuitions or for food and gas. Really it’s all gone.”

“I can go make it up in 15/20 days I’m sure,” Hunter added, “but he’s basically made it clear that he’s not paying alimony b/c Mom made clear that she won’t do it.”

Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden ran out money begged help joe biden text messages jpg
Source: MEGA

Hunter admitted that he ran out of money in a series of text messages sent to his uncle, James Biden.

Another text message from the time found that Hunter was forced to move into President Biden’s Delaware mansion following the deterioration of his relationship with his sister-in-law-turned-lover, Hallie Biden.

“Hallie won’t allow me to be at the house or lend me or pay me back any money,” Hunter wrote. “Ashley moves into moms house after I told dad that I would move in there.”

He continued, “That night I tell dad I want to probably stay in the area and specifically I wanted to live by you and teach my course at Penn and maybe develop another one.”

James Biden responded, according to the text messages, and appeared to offer Hunter his help in the predicament.

MORE ON:
Hunter Biden
Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden ran out money begged help joe biden text messages jpg
Source: MEGA

The messages were provided to the House Ways and Means Committee by IRS whistleblowers this week.

“This can work, you need a safe harbor. I can work with your father alone!!” he responded. “We as usual just need several months of his help for this to work. Let’s talk about it. It makes perfect sense to me. This is difficult to fully vet without talking.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the messages provided to the House Ways and Means Committee by the IRS whistleblowers on Wednesday appeared to contradict another message Hunter sent his daughter, Naomi, one month later in January 2019.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

According to the January 2019 message to Naomi, Hunter was allegedly forced to fork over “half” his salary to his father.

“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years,” Hunter wrote. “It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden ran out money begged help joe biden text messages jpg
Source: MEGA

The House Oversight Committee released additional documents that allegedly showed how the Biden family gained over $20 million from foreign entities.

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee released additional documents this week that allegedly showed how the Biden family and its associates gained over $20 million from Ukraine, Russia, and Kazakhstan while Joe Biden served as vice president between 2009 and 2017.

One cache of bank documents showed that a series of “six-figure wire transfers” were made by Chinese entities that listed Biden’s Delaware address as the beneficiary. Those transfers were allegedly made as Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign started to ramp up in the summer of 2019.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.