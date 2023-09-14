Hunter Biden Indicted on Federal Gun Charges Weeks After Tax Plea Deal Fell Apart, Facing 10 Years in Prison
Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In a sudden development to come weeks after President Joe Biden’s son’s initial federal tax crime plea deal fell apart in July, prosecutors charged Hunter with three counts connected to his alleged possession of a gun while abusing narcotics.
According to NBC News, the charges were filed in Delaware federal court on Thursday.
Two of the three counts are reportedly connected to a form Hunter filed in October 2018 in which he allegedly claimed that he was not using illegal drugs while purchasing a revolver at the time.
The third count was reportedly tied to allegations that Hunter possessed a firearm while abusing a narcotic.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter’s indictment on federal gun charges this week came shortly after his original plea deal imploded two months ago.
Hunter initially agreed to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors earlier this year. He also made a deal with federal prosecutors regarding a felony gun charge.
The plea deal ultimately fell apart on July 26 after Hunter’s defense team and federal prosecutors disagreed on what the plea deal was to entail.
One issue was reportedly the fact that the deal would not protect President Biden’s son from possible future charges under the Foreign Agent Registration Act.
Another issue was reportedly the fact that the plea deal “appeared to be saying [Hunter] was pleading guilty because of promises that had not been included in the deal.”
“The agreements are not straightforward and they contain some atypical provisions,” U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika noted as the plea deal fell apart in July.
The case against Hunter took another surprising turn in August when Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the ongoing criminal investigation into President Biden’s son.
Sources familiar with the probe claimed earlier this month that Weiss and federal prosecutors would “seek an indictment” against Hunter and that the charges would relate to Hunter’s purchase of a gun in 2018.
Despite his drug addiction at the time, Hunter answered "no" on a firearm transaction report when it asked whether he was "an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance” in October of that year.
Meanwhile, Hunter’s defense attorney – Abbe Lowell – has since argued that Hunter’s original plea deal is still “in effect” because it had already been signed by President Biden’s son and federal prosecutors.
“We expect a fair resolution of the sprawling, 5-year investigation into Mr. Biden that was based on the evidence and the law, not outside political pressure, and we’ll do what is necessary on behalf of Mr. Biden to achieve that,” Hunter’s attorney proclaimed last week.