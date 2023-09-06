Hunter Biden to Be Indicted on Two Felony Counts for Illegally Possessing a Gun as a Drug Addict, Facing 10 Years in Prison
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter will be hit with two felony counts for illegally possessing a gun as an addict, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claim federal prosecutors “will seek an indictment” of Joe’s troubled son. The charges relate to Hunter’s purchase of a gun in 2018.
Hunter had been using crack cocaine at the time. Despite his addiction, Hunter answered "no" on a firearm transaction report when asked whether he was "an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance."
Hunter was allowed to purchase the weapon. Eleven days later, his then-lover Hallie, who was his late brother Beau’s widow, threw the gun into a garbage can outside a grocery store.
The Secret Service, FBI, and Delaware Police investigated the incident, but no criminal charges were ever brought against Hunter — until now.
Hunter faces 10 years in prison on the new tax charges.
The gun case is not the only legal matter hanging over Hunter’s head. Politico reported that prosecutors will also be bringing charges against Hunter for alleged tax crimes.
Sources claim the tax charges will be brought in California or Washington D.C.
As we previously reported, in July, Hunter’s plea deal with prosecutors over the tax charges fell apart. The judge presiding over the case refused to sign off on the deal.
The judge questioned whether the deal over the tax charges would cover the gun charge. After the deal fell apart, Biden entered a plea of not guilty in the case.
The president has continued to stand by his son. After the tax charges were brought, he told reporters, “I’m very proud of my son.”
In 2022, a leaked voicemail showed Joe pleading with his son Hunter to get help for his problems.
“It's Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world pal,” Joe said in a voicemail obtained by Daily Mail dated October 15, 2018 – three days after Hunter allegedly purchased the handgun on October 12.
“You gotta get some help,” Joe said. “I know you don't know what to do, I don't either.”