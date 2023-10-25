Trump's Temper Tantrum: Donald Storms Out of New York Courtroom After Judge Fines Him $10K for Violating Gag Order

Trump was fresh off the golf course, but he didn't stick around for the entire day of testimony, which included his former fixer-turned-state witness, Michael Cohen, taking the stand.

After Trump's lawyers tried to use Cohen's testimony to argue a motion they filed to dismiss the $250 million fraud case, in which Engoron previously ruled that the ex-president and co-defendants defrauded banks, insurers, and others, the judge denied the dismissal request.

Trump abruptly stood up from his place at the defense table and stormed out of the courthouse.