Trump's Temper Tantrum: Donald Storms Out of New York Courtroom After Judge Fines Him $10K for Violating Gag Order
Ex-president Donald Trump's inability to control his emotions was on full display when he abruptly stormed out of a Manhattan courtroom after being fined $10,000 for violating a gag order, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump threw a fit after Judge Arthur Engoron called him to the stand and questioned him over comments he made to the press on Wednesday.
Trump was fresh off the golf course, but he didn't stick around for the entire day of testimony, which included his former fixer-turned-state witness, Michael Cohen, taking the stand.
After Trump's lawyers tried to use Cohen's testimony to argue a motion they filed to dismiss the $250 million fraud case, in which Engoron previously ruled that the ex-president and co-defendants defrauded banks, insurers, and others, the judge denied the dismissal request.
Trump abruptly stood up from his place at the defense table and stormed out of the courthouse.
Once outside the courtroom, Trump bizarrely claimed to the press that he "won" the case. As ridiculous as the scene was, it was not the only drama witnessed by Trump in court Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Trump spoke to reporters during a morning break. Despite a gag order being issued weeks ago in response to Trump attacking one of Engoron's staff members online and being fined $5,000 for violating mere days ago, the GOP frontrunner couldn't resist speaking ill of his so-called enemies.
"This judge is a very partisan judge with a person who's very partisan alongside him, perhaps much more partisan than he is," Trump said at the courthouse.
When court resumed after lunch, Engoron ordered Trump to take the stand and clarify his earlier statements.
"Did you say,'This judge is a very partisan judge with a person who is very partisan sitting alongside of him?'" Engoron asked. Trump replied, "Yes," while claiming he was referring to Cohen and not the staffer he previously called out on Truth Social.
"You sure you didn’t mean the person on the other side, my principal law clerk?" Engoron followed up, to which Trump sheepishly replied, "Yes, I'm sure."
The ex-president sulked back to the defense table, where he sat with his head hung low as Engoron told the court, "I find the witness is not credible."
Engoron issued yet another gag order violation fine, warning Trump, "Don’t do it again or it will be worse."