Retribution: Donald Trump Threatens to Prosecute Joe Biden and Other Political Rivals After Ex-prez 'Assumes Office' Again in 2025
Donald Trump threatened to take retribution against President Joe Biden and other political rivals after the former president “assumes office” again in 2025, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a startling development to come as he remains on trial for fraud in New York, ex-President Trump suggested this week that he would prosecute and persecute President Biden upon winning next year’s presidential election.
Trump also once again attacked New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron in connection to the civil fraud case against him.
“I will soon be leaving for Crooked Joe Biden’s ‘Political Opponent Court’ in Lower Manhattan,” the embattled ex-president wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday morning. “I have a very partisan and angry Judge, a Corrupt Attorney General, and am not allowed a Jury Trial under the Statute they have chosen to use (for the very first time ever!).”
“The good news, that even the Fake News is seeing, is that the facts are ALL on my side!” Trump continued. “I BUILT A GREAT COMPANY, FAR BIGGER & STRONGER THAN ANYONE HAD ASSUMED!”
“This is a RIGGED TRIAL, right out of a Banana Republic, but sadly, it gives the Republicans the right to do the same thing when we assume office,” he warned. “And remember, Crooked Joe Biden is the most CORRUPT (and Incompetent!) President in the history of the U.S.”
“VERY FERTILE GROUND THERE, but very bad for our Country!” Trump threatened further. “This unfair political Witch Hunt is causing companies to leave New York at a record pace. They don’t want this to happen to them!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former President Trump remains on trial in New York in connection to a $250 million fraud lawsuit filed by Letitia James last year.
Judge Engoron ruled in September that Trump was liable for committing fraud in the state by defrauding banks and insurers while building his real estate empire.
Although Judge Engoron already ruled that Trump and his company committed fraud, the current trial involves remaining claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud, and falsifying business records.
Trump also faces 91 criminal charges connected to four separate cases brought against him over the course of the past seven months.
Meanwhile, President Biden faces an impeachment inquiry launched by House Republicans last month.
House Republicans suspect that the 80-year-old president benefitted from his son Hunter Biden’s allegedly illegal overseas business deals.
Although GOP House Rep. James Comer claimed that his panel uncovered a “mountain of evidence" against Biden – and claimed that the president used his role as vice president for the Biden family's gain – House Republicans have so far failed to provide any adequate evidence to back up their allegations of wrongdoing.
“While I believe that an impeachment inquiry is warranted, I do not believe that the evidence currently meets the standard of a high crime and misdemeanor needed for an article of impeachment,” one GOP source said regarding the impeachment inquiry against Biden.
"This flop was a failed effort to distract from their own chaos and inability to govern that is careening the country towards an unnecessary government shutdown that will hurt American families," White House spokesperson Sharon Yang added.