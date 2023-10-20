Your tip
NY Judge Fines Donald Trump $5K Over 'Blatant Violation' of Gag Order in $250 Million Fraud Case

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was fined for violation of a gag order in his NY fraud case.

Oct. 20 2023, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Manhattan Judge Arthur Ergoron fined ex-president Donald Trump $5,000 for violating a partial gag order issued in his $250 million fraud case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While the fine was a slap on the wrist compared to more severe sanctions the judge was considering, including imprisonment, Engoron made it clear he was not taking Trump's inflammatory remarks on the case lightly.

Source: MEGA

Judge Engoron fined Trump $5,000 for the gag order violation.

Engoron previously issued the limited gag order after Trump took to Truth Social and attacked a court staffer. In the since-deleted post, Trump called out the law clerk by name and included her social media profile. This post was additionally shared in a campaign email blast — and was apparently live on the Trump '24 website for weeks.

While the judge ordered that the post be removed from Trump's Truth Social account, it remained on his website until this week, when a report from left-leaning website MediasTouch made headlines on Thursday.

Source: MEGA

The judge warned 'far more severe sanctions' would be issued in future violations.

After both parties were made aware of the post on the website, it was taken down. Still, the damage was done — and Engoron issued a scathing warning to Trump's lawyers in court on Friday, in which he threatened jail time over the violation.

Trump's attorney Christopher Kise apologized for the post and insisted that it was unintentional. After considering which course of punishment to take, Engoron issued the fine.

"Make no mistake: future violations, whether intentional or unintentional, will subject the violator to far more severe sanctions," Engoron wrote in a court filing.

Source: MEGA

Trump was issued a gag order in a separate federal case after he attacked a witness.

While this is not the first time Trump has been warned to watch his words by the court, it's the first time he's faced consequences after going after numerous judges and prosecutors he deemed his enemies.

Engoron is not the only judge presiding over one of Trump's many legal cases to issue a gag order, either.

In his Washington D.C. federal election interference case, brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, a limited gag order was issued that barred Trump from intimidating witnesses and attacking prosecutors.

Source: MEGA

Despite being issued gag orders, Trump continues to attack judges and prosecutors in his legal cases.

To no one's surprise, gag orders have yet to stop Trump from criticizing the legal system, judges, and prosecutors.

Trump has repeatedly attacked New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the $250 million civil lawsuit against him and his business, the Trump Organization.

James accused Trump and members of his company of defrauding banks, insurers, and other parties. The attorney general is seeking to have Trump barred from doing business in the state of New York.

Engoron previously found Trump and his company guilty of fraud. The current trial aims to determine the ex-president's punishment.

