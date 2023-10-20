NY Judge Fines Donald Trump $5K Over 'Blatant Violation' of Gag Order in $250 Million Fraud Case

Engoron previously issued the limited gag order after Trump took to Truth Social and attacked a court staffer. In the since-deleted post, Trump called out the law clerk by name and included her social media profile. This post was additionally shared in a campaign email blast — and was apparently live on the Trump '24 website for weeks.

While the judge ordered that the post be removed from Trump's Truth Social account, it remained on his website until this week, when a report from left-leaning website MediasTouch made headlines on Thursday.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.